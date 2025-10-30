Why Jaguars' Heath Farwell Isn't Losing Faith in Cam Little
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell spoke to the media on Thursday to preview the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
Watch Farwell's comments by viewing below.
For a partial transcript of Farwell's comments, read below.
Q: On K Cam Little?
Farwell: “It’s not his best, would obviously love to have some of those kicks back. I think the cool part—we love him here. We love what he’s done. He’s saved us a million times over the years. And we get an opportunity, the BYE Week came at a perfect time for him, for me, for everybody, all our players and coaches to kind of reset, get back to what you do.
Cam strikes the ball as good as anybody in the league. So, to get back to that, he was able to go home to his hometown in Oklahoma City and kick on his old goalpost. He was able to kind of reach back and kind of do the things he does, and we’ve had some great conversations, it’s been really good. This is part of his process as a young kicker, a young specialist. You hate to see it happen, kind of this little rough patch a little bit, but that’s just part of it. I told him, ‘You’re going to have three or four of these probably, over the course of your 15-year career.
So, this is how we’re going to manage it, this is how we’re going to work through it,’ and we’re going to work through it with him. It’s a cool time for him to kind of work through it with the BYE Week, get extra time to do it and I’m excited. I’m fired up to see him kick on Sunday. It’s going to be really cool to see where he’s come and like I said, we love him to death.”
Q: On if he has to check in with Little about his confidence?
Farwell “He’s very confident, and we’re confident in him. As he should, he’s super talented. He has the right mindset, the work ethic. He does all the right things to have that confidence and so we love it. That’s what makes him a great kicker, and nothing wavered with him or with us. It’s something, the organization, starting from the top. Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] down to me, we love him to death, nothing but confidence.
We’ve all had plays this year we’d love to have back and I’ve had stuff I’d love to have back. Even within that game against the Rams, there’s things I’d love to have to back and wouldn’t you know, some of our players will save me. Montaric [CB Montaric Brown] makes an open-field tackle on something that I didn’t put the guys in the best position. But they’ve saved me, just like Cam. We’ve got Cam’s back the same way.”
Q: On if his patience with Little is in part because other teams have moved on from kickers too early?
Farwell: “That’s football. I think that’s all of our players. You love them, you work with them and sometimes you’re not going to have your best plays out there or your best kicks but what do we do? We coach them up. We work with them. We help them. We love them up and get them better at whatever position that is.
That’s not going to happen here. I think he’s a guy that takes as much accountability on himself as anybody and so that, the work ethic he has—he’s going to be great. I’m excited to watch him on Sunday. He’s going to have a spectacular game. He’s going to help us win a ton of games this year. He’s a big part of what we’re going to do for the next bunch of years here in Jacksonville.”
