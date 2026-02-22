The Hidden Gem of the Jaguars' Free Agency Group is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some big names set to dominate the free agency headlines in coming weeks.

Whether linebacker Devin Lloyd or running back Travis Etienne, the Jaguars have some big names on the horizon. But the big names are not the only talented players the Jaguars have who are set to be free agents next month.

Jaguars' Hidden Gem

CBS Sports recently took a look at several players they consider hidden gems in the free agency class, and Jaguars' linebacker Dennis Gardeck made the list after registering a pressure rate similar to Will Anderson, Nik Bonitto, and Micah Parsons.

"One of those things is not like the other. Yes, Gardeck is very much a part-time player, but when that time comes, he is a relentless pass rusher with a fun mix of speed and spin moves," CBS Sports said.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"He had three sacks in just seven games in 2024 and six sacks in 2023 (when he had an 18.3% pressure rate). He's 31, but there's not a ton of tread on the tires, and in his role, he brings a ton of value. Some team is going to be very happy it added this high-effort player."



Gardeck played a big role for the Jaguars after being added to the roster late last offseason, After recovering from an ACL injury the year before, Gardeck became the Jaguars' top strongside linebacker and eventually a key piece of their pass-rush rotation.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts to a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardeck, who was already well-respected by the Jaguars' brass after his stellar stint with the Arizona Cardinals during Liam Coen's and James Gladstone's days with the Los Angeles Rams, was a key player for the Jaguars both on defense and on special teams after earning a role during his reocvery from injury.

Gardeck appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars last year, starting eight games in the process. In addition to over 400 snaps on defense, Gardeck also played 61% of the Jaguars' special teams snaps.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He's savvy, slippery, but he is also violent. He takes blocks on, he whoops blocks at times and he's relentless in his approach," Coen said.

"The way that he kind of practices, the way that he plays is definitely something we appreciate and I think some of those different body type edge rushers can be a little bit of a pain for some bigger guys. It's just a different type of player that's working edges on you and he's relentless.”

The question is whether this is enough for the Jaguars to retain Gardeck. They would be wise to do so before he hits the market, but he could also be a player the Jaguars come back to later on in the offseason process. Either way, he was a critical piece of the defense last season and deserves some consideration to return.

