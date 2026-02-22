5 Linebackers for Jaguars to Watch at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is nearly here, and soon the members of the draft class will really begin to separate themselves.

In anticipation of the combine, we are examining draft positions where the Jaguars have serious needs and noting a few names to track during the week of workouts.

With the Jaguars having a clear need at linebacker entering the offseason, and with the status of Devin Lloyd , here are some linebackers they should track during the week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bryce Boettcher , Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-way athlete at Oregon who started his college career in baseball before walking onto the football team, Bryce Boettcher just seems like a player this Jaguars regime would value. A defensive back who transitioned to the linebacker position, Boettcher had a ton of two-way production in the middle of the Ducks' defense last season.

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One trend the Jaguars have said they focus on is the success of players when they transfer to a bigger progran. Keyshaun Elliott fits that bill after he started his career at New Mexico State before landing with Arizona State in 2024. In two years, Elliott had 163 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and four pass breakups. He could have an enticing upside worth considering on Day 2, and his combine performance could dictate his true range.

Josiah Trotter , Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A West Virginia transfer who had a breakout season in the SEC, Josiah Trotter also has NFL bloodlines. His father is former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., and his brother was a fifth-round pick for the Eagles in 2024. Trotter had 13 tackles for loss last season and is an absolute hammer against the run. If he tests like a plus-athlete, there will be a lot to like about his profile in the top-100.

Red Murdock, Buffalo

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A sleeper linebacker in this year's group, Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock is a throwback. He was second in the country in tackles in 2024 with 154 but here is the real nutty number: Murdock has 17 forced fumbles in the last three seasons. 17! That kind of staggering production will surely be noticed by the Jaguars' staff, and he would make sense a Day 3 options. With a solid week of testing, perhaps even earlier than that, too.

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expect to keep seeing Michigan defenders land on our radar thanks to assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who spent considerable time with Michigan's defense. Jimmy Rolder was not a featured member of the Wolverines' defense entering the year and likely projects as a Day 3 developmental pick and special teamer, but he will have the connections to the Jaguars' staff to warrant keeping an eye on.

