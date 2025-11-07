Jaguars vs. Texans: Three Key Matchups For Pivotal AFC South Contest
The latter portion of the NFL season has arrived as the Jacksonville Jaguars enter the thick of AFC South play, traveling to Texas to face division foe, the Houston Texans. The Jaguars are searching for their sixth win of the season and their second winning streak, despite a litany of issues on offense and defense, including a recent injury bug.
The Texans, two games under .500, will present a challenge with their top-ranked defense, a similar one that the Jaguars faced in Week 3. A lot has changed since then, so it is time to discuss the key matchups for Jacksonville that could determine their outcome in Houston. Let's dive in...
Jaguars EDGE rusher Josh Hines-Allen vs. Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery
Hines-Allen is now tied for the most career sacks in franchise history and has an excellent chance to stand alone in this category against the Texans' rookie left tackle, Ersery. Jacksonville's franchise pass rusher tormented the rookie out of Minnesota with numerous pressures and allowed him to get by on the game-winning pressure and tip that turned into the sealing interception. Ersery is still developing on the edge as Hines-Allen is beginning to heat up off the bye week, a bad sign for Sunday.
Jaguars cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown vs. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins
Nico Collins, on his best day, is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. However, the offense around him has been inconsistent, leading to an underwhelming campaign so far this year. Collins was great against Jacksonville in Week 3, but this time around could pose a different challenge.
Cornerbacks Greg Newsome and Montaric Brown were lights-out in coverage last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, with Newsome putting up great numbers and Brown securing his first interception of the season. A quiet day from Collins by these two would give the Jaguars an advantage against a C.J. Stroud-less Texans offense.
Jaguars offensive tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison vs. Texans pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter
Similar to Week 3, the Jaguars' offensive tackles will face a tall task against the Texans' pass rushers, who are among the best in the NFL. Little is the league's third-worst offensive tackle in pressures allowed, with 30 for the season, and he gave up eight to the Texans six games ago. He will need to perform exceptionally well if the Jaguars are to have a better chance on Sunday.
Harrison had a rough stretch of games dating back to the Jaguars' win in San Francisco, but allowed a singular pressure all game against the Raiders and did the same against Houston earlier this season. Another sound game would signal a rebound for the Jaguars' right tackle, with hopes that his left tackle counterpart can do the same.
