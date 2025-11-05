Meyers Impact? 3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars vs. Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big one this weekend. Their rematch with the Houston Texans gives them a chance to sweep their hated AFC South rivals, on top of potentially burying the Texans' 2025 season.
So, how do we think the game will play out in its most important spots? We break it down with this week's three bold predictions.
Jakobi Meyers Makes an Impact
This one feels obvious. Jakobi Meyers just joined the team for his first practice today, but there is no reason to think the Jaguars won't have Meyers ready to play in some capacity on Sunday. Maybe he doesn't play starters snaps, but the Jaguars have limited bodies at wide receiver due to a long line of injuries, so it stands to reason he will play at least a sizeable role.
My prediction? Meyers catches five passes for at least 50 yards against the Texans. He has a skill-set that could quickly acclimate to the Jaguars' scheme, and there is little question that Trevor Lawrence would be willing to give Meyers some targets based on the state of the passing game's depth chart at this point.
Josh Hines-Allen Breaks Sack Record
Hines-Allen has been the Jaguars' resident Texans killer in recent years, including earlier this year in Week 3. Hines-Allen absolutely terrorized the Texans' offensive line iine in their first matchup, and the Texans' line hasn't improved much sense. The Texans have been going with more six offensive lineman packages and max protection since then, but I still like Hines-Allen's ability to break the Jaguars' franchise sack record this weekend.
One big reason why? Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills is not nearly as athletic and mobile as starting quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud has plenty of experience evading Hines-Allen in the pocket, and Mills simply can't replicate it.
Jaguars End Texans' Season
This one is as cut and dry as it gets. I will have my full preview and prediction out later this week, but no point in mincing words. I am going to pick the Jaguars, and I believe this will will be the nail in the coffin that is the Texans' 2025 season. The shine has come off this Texans' regime, and I do not think they will win this game without CJ Stroud.
