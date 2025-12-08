The Most Impressive Part of Jaguars' Week 14 Obliteration of Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars did just about everything they wanted to do in Week 14. They destroyed the Indianapolis Colts to extend their home winning streak over their divisional rival that started back in 2014. With the win, they move to 9-4 on the 2025 NFL season, taking sole possession of the lead in the AFC South. They didn't just beat the Colts, either — they eviscerated Indy, 36-19.



In a victory like that, there's plenty of praise to go around. Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games, not just of the season, but of his entire career, finishing with 244 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers on 17-of-30 passing, even with a steady rain throughout the contest.

Travis Etienne Jr. added to his career season with another 74 yards and two trips to the end zone. Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tim Patrick all stepped up in Parker Washington's absence. And yet, the defense should be lauded the most.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by a host of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jaguars completely shut down Jonathan Taylor



Coming into the game, the Indianapolis Colts were undefeated when Jonathan Taylor scored a touchdown this season. The MVP candidate found the end zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, too, but he didn't find much success outside of that run. He finished with just 74 yards on 21 carries and coughed up a costly fumble.



Jacksonville's run defense has been excellent all year. In fact, Taylor's 74 yards were the most they've given up to a single ball-carrier all season. The Jaguars hadn't seen a ground game as lethal as the Colts yet, though, but they showed that they were up to the task. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on his team's performance against JT:



Eric Murray is finally back and forces a fumble, then Etienne scores on the first play pic.twitter.com/lVsnrKNEVi — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 7, 2025

"It's the number one pillar of our defense, and that standard has to continue to remain the theme. Just keeping the standards high of, 'That's the kind of football team that we would like to be.' That's the kind of football team that we are, right now, is having the ability to go stop the run and whether it's in single-high or two-high. You guys know that helps you more than anything when you're able to do both."



"So credit the defense, [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile], the staff. But the players going out and executing the plan, and really it comes down to whooping blocks. You can call a million different plays and calls, but our guys have a mindset mentality to not stay blocked, and that's the critical thing."

