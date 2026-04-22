Jaguars-Only NFL Draft Big Board: Tiering 30-Best Prospects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are locked and loaded for another NFL Draft, and so are we.

After weeks and months of Jaguars mock drafts , the 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. Toprepare you to look for which Jaguars prospects who could be best-case scenarios over the next two days, we have put together a Jaguars-only big board.

Some rules: We did not include any prospect who was in the top-20 of the consensus board, and need/fit are included in the final rankings. With that said, here is our top 30 as the Jaguars gear up for the draft and potential big moves.

Tier 1

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

1) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

2) Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

3)Ohio State IDL Kayden McDonald

4) Arizona State OL Max Iheanachor

5) Clemson IDL Peter Woods

I have said it before, but Chris Johnson is an ideal draft option for the Jaguars. He has Pro Bowl talent at cornerback and could give the Jaguars one of the NFL's best and deepest cornerback rooms, but he likely would require a trade up. Woods would be No. 2 on here if not for the Jaguars' trade for Ruke Orhororo. As it stands, the Jaguars have a bigger need and depth question at backup nose tackle, and Kayden McDonald is an elite one.

Gabe Jacas is my favorite EDGE in the draft for the Jaguars -- at least of the guys I expect them to be in the range of. Max Iheanachor has top-tier traits at tackle and could allow the Jaguars to move Anton Harrison to left tackle as Cole Van Lanen recovers.

Tier 2

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

6) Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

7) Georgia IDL Christen Miller

8) Florida DL Caleb Banks

9) Toledo DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

10) Northwestern OL Caleb Tiernan

11) Georgia LB CJ Allen

Jadarian Price is not on this list because of recent online momentum. The Jaguars have clearly done their homework on the running back class and could draft one in the top-100. If there was a second running back in this class who could realisitically be on this list, he would be -- but Price is the only one this year.

Otherwise, the rest of the group is made up of starters with high floors and high upside. I suspect the Jaguars will love Christen Miller due to his versatility, while Caleb Banks has the potential to be a dominant three-technique. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would give the Jaguars another versatile and athletic safety, while Caleb Tiernan projects well for what the Jaguars look for in offensive linemen. CJ Allen is the best linebacker in the draft who is not from Ohio State.

Tier 3

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

12) Missouri EDGE Zion Young

13) Clemson OT Blake Miller

14) Oregon OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Zion Young is a stud run defender who can also hold it down as a pass-rusher with power, allowing Travon Walker to play more reps inside as a pass-rusher. Blake Miller would give the Jaguars a fascinating situation at offensive tackle, while Emmanuel Pregnon may be the most physical blocker in the entire draft. For a Jaguars team that wants to get better at running the ball, this is the player to target.

Tier 4

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

15) Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis

16) LSU DB A.J. Halucy

17) Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas

18) Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge

The Jaguars could face a ton of interesting options when it comes to improving the trenches during the draft, and that continues to be an emphasis here. Chase Bisontis is a versatile guard who fits well in Liam Coen's system, giving Wyatt Milum and Patrick Mekari someone to battle behind Ezra Cleveland at the other guard spot.

R Mason Thomas may be a sub-package player early on in his career, but he has serious juice as a pass-rusher and would give the Jaguars a real change of pace. Rutledge is a physical player who seems to play with the edge the Jaguars look for in all prospects under the new regime.

Tier 5

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

19) Louisville WR Chris Bell

20) Arizona DB Treydan Stukes

21) Texas LB Anthony Hill

22) Iowa OL Gennings Dunker

23) Missouri RB Josiah Trotter

Some of my favorite players in the draft are in this tier. Chris Bell is coming off injury but has absolutely massive talent and could be a gadget weapon for the Jaguars early on in his career. Treydan Stukes is a versatile defensive back who is a natural at forcing turnovers, and Anthony Hill is, for my money, the closestthing to Devin Lloyd in this draft class.

Gennings Dunker is a college tackle who projects as a physical and athletic guard at the next option. Josiah Trotter is arguably the best pure middle linebacker in the class after Sonny Styles.

Tier 6

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

24) Clemson WR Antonio Williams

25) Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter

26) Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

27) Georgia TE Oscar Delp

This group has a number of talented players who the Jaguars should considering with their Day 3 picks. Antonio Williams would give the Jaguars a spark on the receiver depth chart, while I have not been shy to note that I think Oscar Delp is the top tight end fit for the Jaguars in this year's entire class. Lee Hunter lacks pass-rush upside but has value as a run-stuffer, and Keith Abney is one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the class.

This is where the playmakers may be slipping away, but role players who can contribute in meaningful ways are on the board.

Tier 7

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

28) Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

29) Florida State IDL Darrell Jackson Jr.

30) Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs

Three more defensive linemen round out the group. The Jaguars have improved their defensive line and pass-rush in the last week, but more work is needed. All three of these players are physical, violent players who fit everything Anthony Campanile wants in the Jaguars' defensive line. Darrell Jackson is one of my favorite nose tackle prospects for the Jaguars.