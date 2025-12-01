Which Jaguars Player is Embodying the Spirit of Toughness This Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a momentous win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. They came into the game at 7-4 and got out of Nashville at 8-4. Despite their encouraging record so far in the 2025 NFL season, decisive victories have been few and far between for this Jaguars team.



They got one against the Titans, though, blowing them out 25-3 on the road. With a final score that lopsided, it's weird to say that Jacksonville gutted it out in Week 13, but this team absolutely did. The Jaguars came into the game with a robust injury report and left it with a lengthier one, losing Parker Washington and Walker Little, who joined fellow starters Eric Murray, Travon Walker, Patrick Mekari, and Arik Armstead.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen stepped up



The Jacksonville Jaguars were hoping to get their offensive line back fully healthy soon. They've already had to go extended stints without Robert Hainsey and Anton Harrison this season. They were able to get their right tackle back against the Tennessee Titans, but they left the game with a new starter down.



Walker Little left the contest in Week 13 with a concussion. Cole Van Lanen was already starting in place of Patrick Mekari at right guard, but slid over to left tackle when Little went down. It wasn't the first time Van Lanen's played out of position this season, and it likely won't be the last. When asked if he's ever seen someone play four different spots along the O-line and come in for jumbo packages before, Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how impressive the lineman's versatility has been:



Cole Van Lanen has played every offensive line position this year except for center. — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) November 30, 2025

"No, I have not. When we got here as a staff, everybody spoke about Cole Van Lanen. Everybody spoke about him as a pro, as his ability to be able to do this. To have the mindset but also the preparation — I mean, guys, that is not easy to go and do for anybody. He goes and does it at arguably one of the hardest positions to play in the National Football League, which is offensive line. The calls, the chemistry, the continuity, all right, you've got to block. You're preparing in your mind to go block [Jeffery] Simmons inside but then you've got to go outside and go block [Arden] Key. It's not easy to do. I've got a lot of respect for Cole Van Lanen."

To see if Cole Van Lanen ends up lining up at center too this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.