Jaguars Gaining Confidence in Crucial Area Down the Stretch

After downing the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 8-4 in the 2025 NFL season. No matter what anyone says now, this team is legitimately in a great position to make the playoffs. Not only are they firmly entrenched in the postseason picture, but the Jaguars are actually leading their division after Sunday's games.



While Jacksonville notched a critical win over an AFC South rival in Week 13, the Indianapolis Colts can't say the same, as they fell to the Houston Texans, 20-16, to move to 8-4 on the year.

The Jaguars are currently holding the "common opponents" tiebreaker over Indy, due to their better record against opponents both teams have played so far (the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans). In those games, Jacksonville has gone 6-2, and the Colts are 5-3.



Jaguars need all the preparation they can get



Of course, the common opponents tiebreaker probably won't come into play between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. Both of their head-to-head matchups this season are still ahead on the schedule, and it's highly unlikely that they'll finish with the same record overall, split their series, and end up with the same mark in divisional games this year. The Jaguars have a realistic opportunity to win the AFC South outright, earning home-field advantage in the first round.



However, Jacksonville has to be prepared to go on the road in the postseason, in the event they end up in a Wild Card spot or make an extended playoff run. The Jaguars have quietly been impressive in their non-home games this year, currently boasting a 4-2 record after winning two straight against the Cardinals and the Titans. Trevor Lawrence spoke on how his team's been building confidence away from Duval:



"Yeah, I think we have a lot of confidence in the way we prepare, the way we work. We know going in on Sunday that we're ready to go. You’ve got to go execute and play... you never know until you play the game. You’ve got to go out and play and play well, and we've definitely had some days where we didn't do that. But going into the weeks, we feel really confident, and on Sunday, we feel confident.

And I think a lot of that confidence, too, is from experience. We know that we can win games. We can win ugly, we can control a lead, we can do all these things. Obviously, it hasn't been perfect; we’ve had some learning lessons. I think that gives you confidence as a team, too, because you've done it. But you got to continue to do it, especially looking at the season now, we're really in the most important part of the season."

