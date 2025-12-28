Jaguars @ Colts Week 17 Live Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, December 27. They still have to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, but the stakes are a lot lower now for Indy, following the Houston Texans' win over the Los Angeles Chargers. For Jacksonville, though, this game is even more important now.



With the Texans moving to 11-5, the Jaguars have to ensure that they beat the Colts to maintain their lead in the AFC South race. A loss would immediately drop them below Houston in the standings, surrendering their current opportunity to host a playoff game this postseason. On the other hand, a win for Jacksonville wouldn't just help them win the division; it would give the Jaguars a chance to climb to second in the conference and possibly even No. 1.



Jaguars are seeing a much different Colts team



The Jacksonville Jaguars just played the Indianapolis Colts three weeks ago. The first time these two teams met, the Jags extended their home win streak against Indy to 11 years running with another 36-19 victory in EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville overcame a downpour in that one, while the Colts dropped their third game in a row and lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a ruptured Achilles.



Now, they've turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers to lead their offense. He was called out of retirement after five years off, but couldn't keep Indy's playoff chase alive, losing both of his games to the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. He's played admirably in his time under center, but his physical limitations are glaringly obvious. Still, the Jaguars know they can't take a potential future Hall-of-Fame quarterback lightly, especially considering he has an 8-3 record against them for his career, including a 1-1 mark in his first stint with the Colts.



Injury Report



Unfortunately, the Jaguars' recent run of good health came to a halt last week. It was announced on Christmas Day that Jourdan Lewis had undergone surgery to repair a foot injury, putting an end to his stellar first season with the Jaguars. Jacksonville will also be without Bhayshul Tuten, Patrick Mekari, Danny Striggow, and Jalen McLeod, while Robert Hainsey is questionable.



For the Colts, DeForest Buckner was placed on IR after going under the knife to fix a herniated disc in his neck. Sauce Gardner is expected to return after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Be sure to refresh this page during the game to get all of our live updates.

