How Jets' Tagging of Breece Hall Will Impact Jaguars' Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could see the running back market play a big, big role in their offseason.

Last week, it was the Javonte Williams contract. This time around, it is the New York Jets' decision to eventually franchise or transition tag Breece Hall that is set to impact the Jaguars and running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne's Market

The free agency running back market got weaker already when Williams signed a new deal with the Cowboys. Now, the Jets have made it clear that Hall is set to return to the Jets next season, as unfortunate as that might be for Hall.

“We’ll find a way to keep Breece here if we can’t get a deal done,” Jets general manager Darren Mougey said from the combine. "The tags are an option. Ideally, we’d find a way to get a deal done and keep Breece around. I think I’ve said that for the last year since I’ve got here. Breece is a good player. We want to find a way to keep him around."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simply put, Etienne only has one possible player now contending with him for the title of top running back on the market: Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, who many believe will return to the Seahawks. And in the event that happens, Etienne will truly have no challenger on the market, which could lead to a massive payday.

And if that happens, then the already cap-strapped Jaguars could find it difficult to extend Etienne. They could always find ways to make a deal work, but Hall being taken off the market entirely has made it that much tougher for the Jaguars to keep their dynamic running back and former first-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries (4.2 avg.) to pair with 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdowns. His 1,107 rushing yards were fifth most in the AFC and 11th in the NFL in 2025. It is his third time in the last four seasons surpassing 1,000 rushing yards. Only RB Fred Taylor (seven) has more 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history. Etienne Jr. is one of four AFC running backs to have three 1,000-yard seasons since 2022.

Etienne led the Jaguars with 13 touchdowns scored, including six receiving touchdowns. Etienne Jr. scored a receiving TD on 11.5 percent of his targets, the fourth highest mark in the NFL (min. 50 targets). He is the third player since targets were tracked in 1999 to score a TD on at least 10 percent of his targets and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. He had the most targets (52) of all three players.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.