Why Jaguars' Travis Etienne Is Trending Toward Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have few questions as big as the Travis Etienne one looming over their offseason.

Etienne , along with linebacker Devin Lloyd , is one of the Jaguars' top players, a former first-round pick, and is coming off a stellar season. But the closer we get to March's free agency window, the more likely it seems Etienne will play elsewhere next season.

And earlier this week, a report out of the Kansas City Chiefs beat indicated Etienne and his camp have interest in signing with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes when free agency opens in a few weeks from now.

We discuss the state of Etienne's free agency market and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Jaguars have kept six restricted/unrestricted free agents from their 2026 group to date. They re-signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen during the regular season, and this week they re-signed free agents running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, and cornerback Keith Taylor. The Jaguars also extended an exclusive rights qualifying offer to cornerback Christian Braswell, who signed it this week.

That means Etienne is part of a group that, otherwise, has not been brought back into the fold yet. It does not appear there has been much progress between the Jaguars and Etienne's camp on a new deal specifically, with the expectation around the league being that Etienne will officially hit free agency.

With the possibility of the New York Jets placing the franchise tag on Breece Hall and with Javonte Williams signing a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Etienne will have a better chance to earn a big deal on the open market. If Hall comes off the board, then Etienne will be the clear-cut No. 2 running back in free agency behind Kenneth Walker, who seems more likely to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Otherwise, the running backs set to hit free agency are Rico Dowdle, Rachaad White, Kenneth Gainwell, and Tyler Allgeier. With each day we get close to the free agency window opening, the running back group is getting weaker. When that happens, Etienne gets pushed to the top spot.

The Jaguars clearly got a lot of production from Etienne, but it is hard to ignore what the free agency market is shaping up to be for the former first-round pick and Clemson star.

