What Javonte Williams' Deal Could Mean For Jaguars' Travis Etienne
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is set to be one of the top players at the position once free agency begins next month, so any updates to the running back market are important to consider.
The latest came this weekend from the Dallas Cowboys, who signed veteran running back Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal with $16 million in guarantees. So, how could the Williams deal impact the Jaguars and Etienne entering the final weeks before free agency begins?
Etienne's Market
When looking at how the two running backs performed in 2025, there was certainly plenty of similarities. Williams was more efficient on the ground while Etienne was a far better receiving threat, though this could also translate into the Cowboys simply having a better running game than the Jaguars. Few would contest that, and Etienne would likely put up similar or better numbers if the situations were swapped.
2025
Travis Etienne
Javonte Williams
Rushing Yards
1,107
1,201
YPC
4.3
4.8
10+ Yard Rushes Per Game
1.5
1.6
Receptions
36
35
Yards Per Route
1.1
0.4
Total Scrimmage Yards
1,399
1,338
Total Touchdowns
13
13
EPA/Rush
-0.10
+0.02
Success Rate
36.2%
44.8%
Etienne has had more productive years than Williams, with 2025 marking his third season of over 1,000 rushing yards. Since his NFL debut in 2022, Etienne is one of just four players to have totaled over 3,750 rushing yards and 1,300 receiving yards. He had arguably his best season as an all-around player in 2025 in a top-ranked offense, so he has history and momentum on his side.
With that said, it is also worth considering that Williams signed a deal to stick with the Cowboys before hitting the open market. Had he become a free agent, perhaps he would have found a more lucrative contract from a different team. But the deal he signed with the Cowboys ultimately is essentially the same deal D'Andre Swift signed with the Chicago Bears a few offseason ago, making it look like quite the value.
If anything, this should show a baseline for Etienne's deal would have to likely be structured. Etienne would make more on the open market this year than Swift made two years ago, so he realistically has to secure a deal that comes north of that. A deal similar to Kyren Williams ($11 million per year, $23 million guaranteed) could be argued.
Could the Jaguars justify such a contract? The Cowboys got similar production from a running back who was discarded by the Broncos and is now playing on a relatively cheap deal. That could be the lesson the Jaguars have to learn when it comes to Etienne this offseason. If this is what Williams got, this is what the Jaguars should consider the line for Etienne drawn.
