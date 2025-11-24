What Brenton Strange's Return Meant for the Jaguars vs. Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars scored a wild back-and-forth overtime victory in the desert, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 27-24.
The Jaguars, 7-4, are now one game back in the AFC South lead from the Indianapolis Colts. Despite four turnovers from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville was able to ride key plays from defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's unit and big plays from head coach Liam Coen's reliable playmakers.
One pass-catcher in particular made his triumphant return to the starting lineup for the Jaguars, resulting in several big plays on the offensive side of the ball.
Brenton Strange makes his return
Brenton Strange returned as the starting tight end for Jacksonville after missing over a month with a hip injury. His impact as a blocker and receiver was incredibly valuable before his weeks-long absence, which was felt as inconsistencies from Jaguars wide receivers reigned supreme far too often.
Against the Cardinals, there is an argument that his big plays throughout the game were paramount to the Jaguars' path to victory, no matter how it came about, catching five passes for 93 yards in a fantastic performance.
Lawrence has his top pass-catching target back in the lineup, calling Strange's return "huge" with five games to play.
"Obviously, you see the big plays he made, and just having him out there," Lawrence said. "[I] missed having him out there, and I know he's happy to be back—he said that in the locker room, but it's huge having him back, and we'll keep building on it. Obviously, it's the first week [back from injury], but you see the impact he made and just keep continuing to get better—all of us."
With Strange back in the fold, he instantly becomes the best pass-catcher on the roster unless Brian Thomas Jr. returns to 2024 form in the final weeks of the regular season. However, Strange is a great blocker in the run game and has demonstrated the ability to help create big plays on the ground this season with technique and discipline at the point of attack.
While it was great to see Strange back, he was on a little bit of a pitch count, according to Coen. It is a fair approach considering the type of injury he had and how it can linger when a player returns to the field. For Strange's sake, the load management for the third-year tight end was important.
"We definitely watched him a little bit at one point when he was playing quite a bit early on," Coen said. "We wanted to make sure that we weren't overloading him."
What Coen also mentioned was Strange's presence on the field and how much it meant for the Jaguars.
"Huge presence, right? He has the big sale route, and then the keeper at the end," Coen explained. "It's just his presence and energy, the look in his eye that he has, that gives our offense a spark."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Make sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for all of the latest breaking news updates and stories following the Jaguars victory, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.