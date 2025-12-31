Behind Enemy Lines of Jaguars' Rematch With Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to clinch the AFC South and sweep their second rival in as many weeks this Sunday.

With the Jaguars hosting the lowly Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale in Week 18, we are going behind enemy lines to give you the best preview of the final home game of the regular-season.

To break down this big game, we talked with Jeremy Brenner of Tennessee Titans On SI to go behind enemy lines.

What have the Titans shown since the last time these two teams played?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talk after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenner: The Titans have been competitive in every game they've played in December. Part of that is due to the strength of the opponent, but also because they have improved as a team itself.

It seems like the team is getting into a rhythm, especially on offense, with Cam Ward beginning to show why he was the number one overall pick in the draft.

Is Cam Ward really turning a corner?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenner: I believe so. Ward is looking more comfortable in the offense, and I think that is why we have seen him take a step in these last couple of weeks. There's still a long way for him to go, but he's limiting his own mistakes, which is definitely part of the learning curve in the NFL. He hasn't been too bad with turnovers this season. But he's beginning to take more risks that are paying off because of his camaraderie with his receivers.

What is the biggest issue with the defense?

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson fields questions during mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenner: Injuries have ravaged the defense all season long, especially in the secondary. There just isn't enough depth in the Titans organization to withstand the season, and that is ultimately why they have struggled, especially in giving up points.

Why should the Titans be expected to have a shot?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brenner: The Titans want nothing more than to spoil the Jags ' chances at winning the division. Sometimes that's all you need to motivate yourself going into the final week of the season. On top of that, they would love to finish off the year with a win, especially on the road against one of their biggest rivals.

They have nothing to lose, and the Jags have everything to lose. That alone makes this game up in the air.

Score prediction?

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brenner: Even though the Titans have played well in the last couple of weeks and are eager to spoil the Jags' division title hopes, Jacksonville should come away with a resounding victory. Jags 27, Titans 16

