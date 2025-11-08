How Much Can Jaguars Expect from Jakobi Meyers in First Game?
Jakobi Meyers has suddenly become very important at work. He went from being the second option on a 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders team to possibly the top weapon on a 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars squad looking to make a playoff push. Currently seventh in the AFC, the Jags could be serious postseason threats this year if they clean up a few holes.
One of their most glaring issues this season has been their wide receiver room. Between injuries, inconsistency, and a myriad of drops, it's impossible to deny that the Jaguars' air attack has been largely disappointing due to the poor play of its pass-catchers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been far from perfect this year, but it's difficult to aptly assess or scrutinize his game when so many of his throws have simply slipped out of the hands of his wideouts.
That made the Jakobi Meyers acquisition incredibly exciting for Jacksonville fans who have had to witness so many deflating drops this season. They're going to get a great look at the Jaguars' newest weapon and his capabilities in his first game with his new team.
Jaguars need Jakobi Meyers to show up
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a crucial opportunity in Week 10. Despite the litany of absences they've had to deal with this season, they've still largely been on the favorable side of the injury report in their games so far. That trend will continue on Sunday, when they go on the road to face a Houston Texans team that's missing starting quarterback C.J. Stroud.
However, this is far from a guaranteed win for the Jaguars. They'll be dealing with their own injuries, including Brian Thomas Jr.'s ankle sprain that'll hold him out of the contest. He'll be joined by Travis Hunter Jr., who's on IR with a knee issue, and Jourdan Lewis, who's dealing with a neck ailment. Even if Jacksonville wanted to bring Jakobi Meyers along slowly, they can't afford to against the Texans, due to their depleted wide receiver corps. Thankfully, Head Coach Liam Coen is optimistic that he'll be ready for Sunday:
"A pro’s pro. Handled things really well within the normal D-and-D [down and distance] plan, third down, now we’re heading into the red zone. He’s done a great job going and getting lined up, studying. He needs to go get some rest over these next few days here, but I’ve appreciated the work he’s put into it for sure."
Coen also stated that the Jaguars' trade for Tim Patrick earlier in the year has helped the team get their newest receiver prepared with a short turnaround time:
"Very similar, yeah. We were able to talk through some of the formations, motions, a little bit to get a quicker onboarding, and obviously the relationship I mentioned with E.B. [Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett] has definitely helped that out."
