How Week 12's Result Will Impact the Jaguars' Playoff Push
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The stakes have been made clear for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Week 12 road test vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
For the Jaguars, it is clear what a win against the Cardinals would mean in a tight AFC race. But it is also clear what kind of impact a loss in Week 12 would have.
The Stakes
According to Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars are amongst the teams with the most at stake this week when it comes to playoff odds. If the Jaguars defeat the Cardinals, they will have a 77% chance to make the playoffs -- with a loss, that drops to 44%.
Yes, 48% does not doom the Jaguars in the event they don't get the job done against the Cardinals in Week 12. But the nearly 30% difference shows just how much this game means for the Jaguars and their attempts to make the playoffs in the first year of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era.
The Jaguars can make their lives a lot easier with a win, though. Beat the Cardinals, and the Jaguars likely just need to defeat the Tennessee Titans twice and then the New York Jets to earn a post-season spot and, at the least, win double-digit regular-season games for the first time since the 2017 season.
Coming off a dominant Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars have momentum on their side. Now they need to keep it going.
"Ultimately in a season, there's highs and lows, but when you play as we played on Sunday, there's a new standard now in terms of, okay, well that's what it looks like when we prepare the way we did and got ourselves in the mindset, mentality to go play that way. And performed obviously, cleaner. The physicality and all that I really appreciated and we want every week, but it was just cleaner in a lot of ways and in all three phases," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"And so, that is the standard and we all kind of owe it to each other in that room to uphold that standard moving forward in terms of the way that we go about our business, prepare and ultimately play. So that's the thing about coaching and playing in the National Football League with long seasons is the teams that can maintain that sustained success and consistency throughout a number of weeks and give yourself a chance.”
