Hines-Allen vs. the Mayor: 3 Bold Predictions on Jaguars-Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a key Week 12 matchup, with their road contest against the Arizona Cardinals having the potential to be the difference-maker in their playoff push.
So, how do we think Sunday's game will play out? We break it down with our three boldest predictions below.
Hines-Allen outdoes The Mayor
Josh Hines-Allen's rookie season saw him mentored by former Jaguars great Calais Campbell, who was in his final season as 'The Mayor' of Sacksonville. But a long time has passed since the two were teammates, long enough that Hines-Allen is now the franchise sack leader and no longer the rookie leaning on Campbell's every word.
The two have been on opposing sides before, and I think this time sees Hines-Allen leave as both the victor and the more impactful player. He has a tough matchup in Paris Johnson, but Hines-Allen has played well all season and should continue doing so this weekend.
Quintin Morris catches a TD
Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris has had quite the season. He started the year on practice squad before being elevated several times thanks to his special teams ability. And then with both Brenton Strange and Hunter Long out last week, he stepped up into a top role in the offense and made some impact plays as a blocker.
It remains to be determined if Strange will play this week, but I think Morris stays involved even if he does. That does not mean seeing a high volume of targets, but I think Liam Coen was so impressed by him that he puts a red-zone wrinkle in there for him this week.
Jaguars win by two scores
The Jaguars have, simply put, been one of the more unpredictable teams in football this year. The same team that just barely skated by the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime didn't let a potential playoff Chargers team score a touchdown. The same team that overcame a 14-0 hole against the Kansas City Chiefs blew a 19-point lead vs. the then-below .500 Houston Texans.
With that in mind, it does feel like something flipped the switch for the Jaguars last week vs. the Chargers. Logically, that thing could be the sting from the 19-point blown lead vs. the Texans. We will find out this week if that switch has truly been flipped, but I think it will be in a decisive win.
