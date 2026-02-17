4 Players Most Impacted by Jaguars' Plans For Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a big 2026 offseason, and they have seemingly already made their first decision.

With the current construction of the Jaguars' roster, the Jaguars seem intent on playing second-year No. 2 pick Travis Hunter at cornerback more than receiver, a contrast from the previous season.

So with Hunter set to take more snaps at cornerback this year, which Jaguars are most impacted? We break it down below.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. has been the center of trade fodder for months now -- since at least last year's trade deadline. Any Thomas trade would make little sense for the Jaguars in any scenario considering the talent and rookie contract he provides, but the fact that Hunter is set to play more cornerback than wide receiver moving forward means Thomas should feel even more secure in his place in Jacksonville.

If the Jaguars were intent on moving Thomas, Hunter would have to play receiver to round out the room alongside Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. But with Hunter needed more at cornerback than at wide receiver, the Jaguars need to keep Thomas in the fold as they continue to see the dynamic play out.

Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems as if the Jaguars are preparing for Hunter to take on more of a load on defense because there is a greater need there. But perhaps that need wouldn't exist if they didn't have Hunter's two-way ability and All-Pro potential at cornerback. Because the Jaguars have Hunter and his defensive skill set, two starters from last year's defense may be playing elsewhere next season.

With Hunter set to take the lead role at cornerback, it seems unlikely the Jaguars will retain both Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome -- or perhaps even one of them. If Hunter was playing more receiver, this would be a different conversation.

Parker Washington

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Parker Washington's dynamic performance over the course of the 2025 season can not be ignored; it might even be a primary reason Hunter is now set to thrive at cornerback instead of being a receiver first like he was last season. And since the two play the same position on offense, it is Washington who is set to benefit the most from Hunter playing cornerback.

Washington was simply too good last season for the Jaguars to park on the depth chart again. He has earned a starting role, and his dynamic with Hunter's two-way role plays right into it

