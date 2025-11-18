The Important Edge the Jaguars Have in the AFC Playoff Race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some key strides toward their playoff push.
Not many had the Jaguars' 2025 season featuring them in the thick of it when it comes to the AFC, but that is exactly where the Jaguars find themselves after Week 11. Thanks to their 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars could have smooth sailing on the horizon.
Key Advantage
Amongst the teams currently pushing for a playoff spot in the tight AFC, the Jaguars hole one distinct advantage over every team but one: their schedule. With just seven games left, the Jaguars have three last-place teams left on their schedule.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars have the second-easiest schedule amongst AFC playoff contenders -- behind only the New England Patriots. Outside of tough games with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars have an easy slate with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans twice.
"The Jaguars hold the seventh seed and the final spot in the AFC playoffs at the moment, but fortunately for them, they have one of the easiest schedules remaining with two games against the Titans as well as matchups vs. the Jets and Cardinals," Sports Illustrated said. "The Jaguars also hold tiebreakers over the Chargers and Chiefs, another advantage down the stretch."
Thanks to the Jaguars' big wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, they have solid positioning in the AFC as long as they keep pace with their peers. With a win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Jaguars would also move up to the No. 6 seed and ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers.
After a four-win season in 2024, Liam Coen has the Jaguars on the doorstep of making serious noise. Regardless, he has spent the first 10 games of his head coach career turning the Jaguars into a respectable and competitive team just one year after one of the franchise's worst seasons.
“Yeah, I think a number of players, I spoke to this past week that were on the team last year that we needed to have some just good, honest, open conversations throughout the week and a number of those guys did respond this past week with the right mindset and mentality and want to do right and want to help be a part of change and help be a part of the reason why we continue to hopefully elevate and raise the standard here," Coen said.
"So, I know meaningful games, playing meaningful games in November and December are earned opportunities and the way that we go and approach each week is what gives us the opportunity and gives us that right. And ultimately, I think everybody that's been here or that is here now, new, whatever, rookies, free agents. I think we all see how we have to prepare and play for us to have success.”
