Liam Coen Dives Into New Offensive Wrinkle for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their best offensive game of the year in Week 11, dominating the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6, to move to 6-4 on the 2025 NFL season. They've had plenty of flashes of brilliance this season under Head Coach Liam Coen, but they finally had a complete performance on that side of the ball.
In fact, Jacksonville was so effective in their last outing that Logan Cooke didn't even punt, although the team did have two turnovers on downs — one when the contest was already out of hand — and Trevor Lawrence threw an interception. Still, outside of those three series, the starters found the end zone on every other possession.
Even with the pick, T-Law had a strong game, finishing with two total touchdowns and 153 yards on 14-of-22 passing. However, the rushing attack was really the strength of the Jaguars' offense against the Chargers, as they ran for 192 yards and four scores.
Jaguars showed something different
Head Coach Liam Coen went deep in his bag in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He called a fake screen to two different receivers on the same play, a Wildcat touchdown for Travis Etienne Jr., a quarterback-keeper for another score, and a play-action pitch to set up Tim Patrick wide open in the end zone.
Despite all of those creative designs, Coen's schemes in the ground game deserve the most love. The Jaguars absolutely gashed the Chargers' defense with Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten. Something that helped get them going was an unusual wrinkle, with Lawrence tossing the ball to his running backs on runs up the middle. Coen was asked about the atypical procedure:
"Yeah, it just gets the ball back a little bit deeper to them immediately. Gets the ball in their hands with more depth than just maybe a handoff does sometimes. And now it gives the defense maybe an illusion that it's going wider than it is, and it was able to then kind of wind back as it was designed as a tight zone run."
"So, it helps get the second and third level, maybe a little bit more lateral with the motion that was kind of associated with it, and then bringing the other tight end back across to create some misdirection inside to make their eyes get a little bit dirtier than maybe you're really making it. So, it was definitely a good job by our offensive line coaches and run game guys, kind of coming up with a scheme and the players going and executing at a high level.”
Keep track of all of Liam Coen's best plays this year when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.