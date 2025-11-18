Jaguar Report

Evidence of Jaguars' Offensive Line's Turnaround Revealed

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line had an impressive outing in week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

John Shipley

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen, including center Robert Hainsey (73), offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) and offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stand in a huddle during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen, including center Robert Hainsey (73), offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) and offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stand in a huddle during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line was under plenty of fire in Week 11. Consider the call answered.

A week after allowing five sacks and 16 pressures in a crushing loss to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars' offense was hitting on all cylinders against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

OL Steps Up

During the 35-6 win, the line allowed zero sacks and just seven pressures, turning in one of their best games of the season despite missing right tackle Anton Harrison. The Jaguars also rushed for four touchdowns and nearly 200 rushing yards, turning in one of the best performances of the season,

As a clear indication of just how impressive the outing was, the Jaguars' offensive line earned the honor of being named Pro Football Focus' offensive line of the week.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates his touchdown with guard Ezra Cleveland (76), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) and offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jaguars offensive line did an excellent job keeping Trevor Lawrence clean this week, allowing just four pressures across 26 pass-blocking snaps. They were strong in the run game as well, with the offense averaging 4.1 yards per carry and producing 192 rushing yards," PFF said.

Jaguars left guard Ezra Cleveland was given specific recognition, being named the top left guard of Week 11 thanks to his performance. Cleveland had missed the previous game with injury but was able to return to the lineup vs. the Chargers, making a clear impact for Liam Coen's offense throughout the course of the game,

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“Yeah, really proud of Ezra. We needed him. He responded, he's violent. He wants to play, he's explosive. He is one of our most explosive players on the team. He showed that in the offseason workouts," Coen said on Monday.

"Ezra wants to play with a mean streak and kind of beat you in a phone booth and he has the opportunity to do that. He can beat you at the second level and he has some great finishes on some runs down the field, especially late in that game on the last drive where he is finishing guys about five, seven yards down the field. So needed him, stepped up in a big way, and going to continue to need that moving forward from Ezra.”

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are now riding high with their 6-4 record and a big game in Week 12 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. We will see if the offensive line momentum carries forward through this next key stretch.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.