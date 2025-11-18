Evidence of Jaguars' Offensive Line's Turnaround Revealed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line was under plenty of fire in Week 11. Consider the call answered.
A week after allowing five sacks and 16 pressures in a crushing loss to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars' offense was hitting on all cylinders against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
OL Steps Up
During the 35-6 win, the line allowed zero sacks and just seven pressures, turning in one of their best games of the season despite missing right tackle Anton Harrison. The Jaguars also rushed for four touchdowns and nearly 200 rushing yards, turning in one of the best performances of the season,
As a clear indication of just how impressive the outing was, the Jaguars' offensive line earned the honor of being named Pro Football Focus' offensive line of the week.
"The Jaguars offensive line did an excellent job keeping Trevor Lawrence clean this week, allowing just four pressures across 26 pass-blocking snaps. They were strong in the run game as well, with the offense averaging 4.1 yards per carry and producing 192 rushing yards," PFF said.
Jaguars left guard Ezra Cleveland was given specific recognition, being named the top left guard of Week 11 thanks to his performance. Cleveland had missed the previous game with injury but was able to return to the lineup vs. the Chargers, making a clear impact for Liam Coen's offense throughout the course of the game,
“Yeah, really proud of Ezra. We needed him. He responded, he's violent. He wants to play, he's explosive. He is one of our most explosive players on the team. He showed that in the offseason workouts," Coen said on Monday.
"Ezra wants to play with a mean streak and kind of beat you in a phone booth and he has the opportunity to do that. He can beat you at the second level and he has some great finishes on some runs down the field, especially late in that game on the last drive where he is finishing guys about five, seven yards down the field. So needed him, stepped up in a big way, and going to continue to need that moving forward from Ezra.”
The Jaguars are now riding high with their 6-4 record and a big game in Week 12 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. We will see if the offensive line momentum carries forward through this next key stretch.
