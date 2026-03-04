Jaguars Should Follow Rams Lead, Make Their Own Blockbuster Effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL was shaken by yet another blockbuster trade on Wednesday afternoon, and it is clear that several Super Bowl contenders are pushing their chips all the way to the middle of the table.

With the Los Angeles Rams being bold enough to send a first round picks in several other draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams made it clear that they are playing for nothing short of a Super Bowl in 2026.

The Jaguars should follow in their lead in the coming weeks and months of the 2026 off-season, and not just because Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen have deep Rams ties.

Blockbuster Moment

Instead, the Jaguars should follow in their lead because for the first time in a long time, the Jaguars have a window. The window is occurring very early on in the Jaguars’ new regime, but that doesn’t change its importance.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a team that is fresh off one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history. They’re bringing back the vast majority of the coaching staff, and the only key players they may lose are a running back and a linebacker (Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd).

Both were impactful players, but neither is in a position of importance, and neither can be deemed irreplaceable. The Jaguars have the pieces to continue to go on a run already, even if they didn’t change anything. The Jaguars would have a roster and a cohesive coaching staff and front office to lead to a lot of wins next season and beyond.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Jaguars want to do more than win the AFC South. The Jaguars should want to do more than win 13 regular-season games. The Jaguars, like the Rams, should have Super Bowl aspirations and nothing less.

The Jaguars, to their credit, made such a move with Travis Hunter last season. It was a steep one, too, costing the Jaguars a second-round pick a year ago and then their first-round pick this year. Any seismic trade would likely require the Jaguars to deal yet another first, this time in 2027.

If that is the case, the Jaguars will have gone three years and spent just one first-round pick in the process. But the Rams have proven this can work if executed. The Rams have hardly made first-round picks, and they have hardly faced the impact.

This isn't to say the Jaguars should be willing to part with a top pick for nothing. But if the Jaguars have a chance to add a game-changer this offseason, they shouldn't be afraid to do so -- not with a Super Bowl at stake.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

