Jaguars Injury Report: Updates on Eric Murray, While Rookies Get Dinged Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to get healthier by Sunday.

The Jaguars are facing a number of injury issues before their Week 6 battle with the Houston Texans, and that was even before Wednesday's injury report was released to start the week.

Wednesday's Injury Report

The Jaguars had two players miss Wednesday's practice with long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder) and cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring). The Jaguars signed new long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to the practice squad this week to give them a chance to have a full-time option at the position after Matiscik got hurt early in last week's game against the Eagles.

Brown missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury before returning last week against the Eagles. Brown played just six snaps last week , however, before leaving the game, making it clear that he is still not 100%. As things stand today, it would appear the Jaguars are on track to miss Brown when they line up against the Texans on Sunday.

As for those who were limited on Sunday, the Jaguars had Tight end Nate Boerkircher (back),

right tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee), rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon (toe), cornerback Jarrian Jones

(elbow), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and safety Eric

Murray (concussion).

Jones, Lewis, and Jaylon Jones were all limited last week, so not big updates there. Murray was also limited for most of last week's practices, though he did miss Sunday's game against the Eagles following a sustained concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jaguars started Rayuan Lane in his place, while former practice squad safety Kaevon Merriweather also got a big boost in playing time.

“Yeah, I think we'll see today and tomorrow, be able to see him run around a little bit, see what that looks like, hopeful. But he hasn't been able to do a ton since last week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said before practice on Wednesday from the United Kingdom.

"Eric just brings a calming confidence. Obviously, the communication being at a premium, it helps take some stuff off Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] as well, which I thought Antonio really stepped up last week and had one of his best games as a Jaguar in terms of just the playmaking, but also the communication and getting us right back there. It's great to have Eric. He's a competitor, he's physical, he brings a standard to everything that we do in the back end, and obviously he's playing against his former team.”

On top of the Murray injury, the Jaguars also saw two rookies added to the injury report in tight end Nate Boerkircher (back) and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (toe). Boerkircher and Pregnon have each been critical to the Jaguars' success on the running game and in 12 personnel this season, with Pregnon starting all five games at left guard and Boerkircher serving as a significant addition to the rushing attack.

Against a physical, edge-setting defense like the Texans, the Jaguars need as many maulers as they can get. These are two key players to watch this week.