3 Takeaways on Jaguars Signing Long Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and What it Means

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to make a big addition before Week 6.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are set to sign veteran long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer ahead of their next battle in London against the Houston Texans. This, of course, comes after the Jaguars had to deploy nose tackle Davon Hamilton at long snapper due to an injury to Ross Matiscik in Week 5.

So, what does the Bobenmoyer signing mean for the Jaguars after their big 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles? We break it down below.

Long snapper news: The #Jaguars are signing NFL veteran LS Jacob Bobenmoyer as their new long snapper, which means DT DaVon Hamilton can return to his day job. He’s already flown to London.



Hamilton filled in admirably for injured Ross Matiscik, which won’t be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/kFLoTpFqkf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2026

The Jaguars Got Good News With Ross Matiscik

The good news for the Jaguars when it comes to this report is that Matiscik is not expected to be placed on injured reserve. That makes sense considering the Jaguars bye week is next week, which means could sit this week and get two games of rest before the Jaguars start the second-half of the season. If the Jaguars had placed him on injured reserve today, he would miss Sunday, which is already expected, along with the first three games of the bye week since the bye week does not count as one of his four weeks missed on injured reserve.

By playing this form of roster gymnastics, the Jaguars have given themselves some flexibility with the long snapper spot. Matiscik is a legit weapon for the Jaguars at the long snapper spot thanks both to his consistency as a smaller and his tackling ability on coverage teams. The less time the Jaguars are without him, the better for Heath Farwell’s unit. He is a big piece of what they do, so you can certainly count this as positive news for the Jaguars and their special teams moving forward.

What Jacob Bobenmoyer Brings

There is obviously not a lot of room to breakdown long-snapper tape, but we can go off numbers. Bobenmoyer has been an active long snapper on coverage teams just based off how many tackles he has record. He has recorded at least three tackles in every season, recording 22 tackles in 97 games over the last six years. By comparison, Matiscik also had 22 tackles in six season before entering the 2026 season.

In short, he will likely not be Matiscik on coverage teams because, well, nobody is. But he should at least give the Jaguars something on coverage teams, which makes sense consider the Jaguars likely wanted to target a long-snapper who could give them similar things to Matiscik. Nobody is going to ask him to be a star tackler like the Jaguars' All-Pro long snapper, but he can help them.

Kudos to Davon Hamilton

Is there anything more we can say about Davon Hamilton? Not only has he been one of the best defensive tackles in football this season, but he stepped up for the Jaguars at a moment's notice and held down the fort at the long snapper position in a key one-score game. Hamilton was at his best when the moment demanded it against the Eagles, and he is a key reason the Jaguars won the game.

While the Jaguars won't need Hamilton to step up again this week, he got them through a touchy situation. He deserves all the credit he is getting for his performance against the Eagles, but it was also smart of the Jaguars to move quickly to secure a full-time long-snapper ahead of a key game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.