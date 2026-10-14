3 Overreactions to Jaguars' Week 5 Win Over Eagles: The London Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to turn the page to an important Week 6 contest with the Houston Texans, but there is a chance for one final look at Week 5 and what it could mean moving forward.

The Jaguars managed to squeak out a 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, but it was a last-second win that nearly became a brutal loss for Liam Coen's squad.

So, what overreactions from the Week 5 win over the Eagles actually have some merit to them? We break it down below.

London Has a Negative In-Game Impact

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledges fans before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listen, everyone understands why the Jaguars are playing two games in London this season. And if the Jaguars play multiple games there in 2027 while their "home" games are played in Orlando, people will understand that to. But the Eagles contest was the latest example of why the Jaguars should be ready to dump the annual London trips once their new stadium is complete and ready to host fans for the 2028 season.

This was an Eagles home game if it was anything else. London trips are already tough enough with the way they disrupt the Jaguars' weekly routine and force such a long trip overseas. But this game was a very real example of how it can disrupt the Jaguars even further, with the Jaguars having several red-zone trips seemingly impacted by the loud Eagles crowd. London was already a chore, but this week it worked against the Jaguars and created a negative impact inside the game.

Josh Cameron Needs More and More Snaps, Targets

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) fights for yards as Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) pursues during the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to be surprised by anything that Josh Cameron does anymore. The sixth-round rookie looked very impressive in the offseason program ... and then he did the same thing in training camp. He made a nice play for his first touchdown catch in Week 1 ... and then he just kept making plays. It has not been a flash in the pan in any regard, and it feels like it might be time to start increasing his role in the offense.

“He's been awesome. I think he's really stood out since training camp when we got really competitive. Got a chance to see him go up and make some crazy catches and win some one-on-ones. Obviously, the physical ability is there, but the way he plays, if you watch the tape, he attacks," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last week.

"Whether it's run game, pass game, every route, he's running it to win. Every time he has a chance to block someone, he's trying to put them in the ground. There's so many examples where you watch him play and that's how you want our guys to play. And I think our guys do play that way, but he's just another great example of that. I'm just happy for him. He's always in the right spot, knows what to do. He works extremely hard, has earned every opportunity, and is just taking it and running with it. He's been awesome for us.”

As things stand today, Cameron ranks fourth amongst Jaguars in receivers in total routes and snaps, but it feels like there could be more and more ways to get him on the field. He has impressed with a limited snap-share, and it is time to see if he can continue that production on a down-to-down basis.

Montaric Brown Should Sit Until After the Bye

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are certainly facing some injury issues as they enter Week 6, but one injury that could quietly be a big deal is cornerback Montaric Brown. He missed the Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring injury, but managed to return in Week 5 against the Eagles. Brown played just six snaps against the Eagles, though, and it is fair to say that he is clearly still working his way back.

Sunday is a key game for the Jaguars, but they badly need Brown at 100%. They are better off letting him sit this game out and then use the extra week from the bye week to try to get right, because it could end up paying dividends down the road. Brown is a good player who is dealing with a tough injury, and the Jaguars should give him a bit of a runway.