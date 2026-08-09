Jaguars Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are now two weeks into training camp, and it is time to take stock on the overall state of roster's injury list.

The Jaguars have been lucky enough to avoid any of the significant camp injuries that many other teams have had to deal with, but there are still a few players on the mend after Day 9 of training camp on Friday. We break them all down below.

OL Cole Van Lanen

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest injury situation the Jaguars are dealing with right now is Cole Van Lanen, who earned a big contract as their left tackle of the future last year before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the Week 18 finale a few days later. The domino effect of Van Lanen's injury has been felt across the entire Jaguars' offensive line to this point, and it may even be what opens the door for Anton Harrison to make his first-ever start at left tackle in Week 1.

Van Lanen was expectedly placed on the Active/PUP list ahead of training camp, and he has been seen to the side at practice a few times running sprints and working with the trainers. The timeline for Week 1 remains to be seen, and we might not have that answer until the end of the preseason.

OL Garrett DiGiorgio

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Garrett DiGiorgio (74) drills next to outside linebacker Jimto Obidegwu (62) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' undrafted rookie offensive lineman was placed on the Active/PUP list along with Van Lanen before training camp began, but the Jaguars officially placed him on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week. His rookie season is over, and we can check back in next offseason with the former UCLA offensive lineman.

OL Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' big-money offensive lineman from a year ago has still not been a full participant in training camp practices this summer as the Jaguars work him back from injuries he battled in 2025. Mekari has not taken a snap in team drills to date, with the Jaguars instead seeing Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim take the majoirty of the first-team reps at right guard as a result.

"I mean, Patrick, we're trying to be smart. It's a long year. It's a long camp. He's a pros pro. He's not going to miss a beat in terms of knowing what he has to do, the scheme, the concepts, all that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during the first week of training camp. "I mean, love to get him more, but it's smart. I think it's the right thing to do, and I'm not worried about him."

CB Christian Braswell

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Christian Braswell (21) catches a ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Chris Rodriguez Jr., Christian Braswell opened training camp as a limited participant in practice. Rodriguez has since seen his role get elevated over the course of camp, while the Jaguars have seen Braswell mostly stick to individual drills during the first two weeks of training camp. Braswell was a top option for the Jaguars' No. 5 cornerback role before his injury, but he may have to work himself back into the mix once he is 100%.

LB Jack Kiser

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have had some moving pieces at linebacker, and it started after second-year linebacker Jack Kiser was injured on the first day of training camp. Kiser went down with a knee injury during team drills and has been labeled as week-to-week since, and he has yet to be back on the practice field. The Jaguars signed Jared Bartlett after Kiser's injury, and Bartlett's own injury then led the Jaguars to sign Jahlani Tavai earlier this week.

OL Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walker Little had been maybe the Jaguars' most versatile lineman through the first seven practices of camp, taking snaps at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He went down early in Friday's scrimmage with an injury though and never came back to the field, with Wyatt Milum taking his place as the first-team right tackle for the rest of the day.

Little was not at Saturday's walkthrough practice, and he also did not participate in practice on Sunday. Losing Little for any amount of time would be a bit of a hit since the Jaguars are already without two other linemen in Van Lanen and Mekari.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars rookie guard was injured during practice on Thursday and did not take any team reps on Friday or Sunday as a result. It remains to be seen exactly what the outlook on Pregnon and his timeline is, but the Jaguars could use the young guard as a boost to the offensive line depth with injuries to Van Lanen, Mekari, and Little.

TE Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars veteran tight end Quintin Morris got injured late in practice during the Jaguars' scrimmage on Friday, and he was not a participant in practice on Sunday. He will be one to watch because his status could ultimately impact whether the Jaguars carry four or three tight ends into Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, with no other veteran tight end stepping up behind the likes of Brenton Strange and rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol.