Winners, Losers From First Week of Jaguars Training Camp: Bhayshul Tuten's Stock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially wrapped up their first week of training camp, and things are about to get ramped up with the shoulder pads coming on.

We have taken a look at each day of Jaguars training camp so far, and there has been a lot that has unfolded over the past week. So, which Jaguars have their stocks rising through the first four practices of camp, and which are still needing to make up some ground? We take a look at the winners and losers of training camp thus far.

Winners

Bhayshul Tuten

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Chris Rodriguez Jr. still working himself back into his full workload after his offseason injury, it has been Bhayshul Tuten's backfield in team drills to this point. Tuten has made several big runs against a stingy Jaguars run defense and, while pads were not on, he showed the balance in the open field that he was missing as a rookie. Tuten will need to continue to establish himself with the pads on, but he has been able to be attached to Trevor Lawrence's hip through the first few practices and he has yet to disappoint.

Grant Udinski

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talks to media during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why is Grant Udinski a winner in camp so far? Because the Jaguars’ passing attack looks exactly as potent as we all thought it would. Udinski already got several head coach interviews a year ago, and there is no reason to think any different will happen next offseason if the Jaguars’ pass-catchers keep looking this good. This looks like a dangerous passing game that is about to breakout in a big way, and Udinski should benefit greatly from it as a result.

Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77), left, holds a blocking pad near offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (64) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Patrick Mekari taking limited reps so far in training camp, the right guard spot has belonged to Wyatt Milum. Milum has been able to take the lion’s share of snaps at guard with the first-team offense for the first time in his career. He looks as strong and athletic as advertised during the offseason program, and it feels like there is a real shot for him to enter Week 1 as the starter at right guard.

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (12) warns up during the fourth day of NFL Training Camp in shells at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, that was something. Travis Hunter's performance during Day 4 of training camp was one of the best individual performances I have seen in the seven years of Jaguars training camp practices I have been at. He has a ton on both sides of the ball, and I think it is fair to say that I have been underselling the kind of role he can have on the offensive side of the ball. He has not been one of the top targets in terms of volume, but he is clearly going to play a lot.

Losers

Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) gets the fans excited during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

if Milum is a winner during the early stages of camp, then Patrick Mekari has to get the other designation. Unlike Chris Rodriguez, who has seen his practice work ramp up in recent days, Mekari is still getting a very limited run in practice as the Jaguars slowly work him back into form after last year’s injuries. If he doesn’t come back sooner rather than later, it might be too late to win a starting job. Mekari entered camp needing to impress after how 2025 went, and so far it has simply just been a slow start.

Veteran Backup WRs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let me preface this by saying the Jaguars' veteran backup receivers have not performed poorly. In fact, Austin Trammell has caught a few touchdowns and Tim Jones had two big grabs against the starting defense on Friday. But the Jaguars' two rookie receivers ( Josh Cameron and CJ Williams) have simply been so good that it is a tough scenario to see where any other wideout cracks the roster behind the Jaguars’ top guys. The rookies have been on fire to start training camp and it is starting to become a daily occurrence where at least one of them makes a big play.

Jack Kiser

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and linebacker Parker Hughes (53) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars already had some shallow linebacker depth, as evidenced by the fact that they signed a free agent linebacker despite Jack Kiser being expected back at some point in training camp. But with the level of competition going on at the linebacker spot at the start of training camp, it sure feels like Kiser’s knee injury came at a bad time for the second-year pro. Perhaps Kiser would’ve always taken a backseat in the linebacker battle with Ventrell Miller and Brandon Combs, but now we won’t get a chance to find out.