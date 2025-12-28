Jaguars Send Rivers Packing, Inch Closer to AFC South Title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonvile Jaguars knew what stakes were on hand when it came to their Week 17 battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars had to walk out of Indianapolis with a win due to a Week 17 win by the Houston Texans on Saturday night, putting the Jaguars' lead in the AFC South on the line against the Colts. The Jaguars came through, overcoming an early 10-0 hole to win 23-17.

First Half

The Colts started the game with terrific field position after returning the opening kickoff 53 yards to the Jaguars' 44-yard line. The Colts then saw Jonathan Taylor have a solid opening drive with 22 yards on four carries, but back-to-back incompletions from Philip Rivers forced them to settle for a field goal and an early 3-0 lead over the Jaguars.

The Jaguars then had their own big kickoff return as LeQuint Allen took the Colts' first kickoff all the way to the 50, but a penalty on Ventrell Miller led to the Jaguars starting at their own 18. The Jaguars then picked up an early first down with a 15-yard pitch-and-catch between Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, and Lawrence then found tight end Brenton Strange for a 20-yard catch on third-down.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) wait to take the field for a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lawrence , who started the game 5-of-5 for 61 yards, got the Jaguars into Colts territory with a big gain to Parker Washington. But on the next play, the Jaguars attempted a hook-and-ladder play with Jakobi Meyers and Etienne, and Etienne failed to secure the ball and the Jaguars lost the fumble and possession

The Colts quickly took advantage of the Jaguars ' massive mistake, with Rivers completing two passes to his tight ends for 29 yards to get the Colts to midfield. The Colts then picked up several first downs to get the ball to the Jaguars' goal-line and extended their lead to 10-0 with a three-yard touchdown from Taylor.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) works to move past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Lawrence, who did not throw an incompletion until his ninth pass of the game, hit Meyers for several big plays before finding Strange on another third down for 16 yards. On the next play, Etienne got the ball to the Colts' 11 with a 10-yard run. On another third-down, Lawrence then got the Jaguars back into the game with a four-yard rushing score to make it 10-7.

The Jaguars then forced their first punt of the game, leading to the Jaguars getting the ball back with 3:48 left in the first half and at the Jaguars' 32-yard line. The Jaguars failed to pick up any momentum, though, and Lawrence was sacked on second- and third-down to force their first punt of the game.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After Logan Cooke and Rayuan Lane downed the Colts at their own 10 on the punt, the Jaguars forced a quick three-and-out, their first of the game, and got the ball back at their own 40 with 52 seconds left. Lawrence picked up a first-down with an 11-yard scramble on the first play of the drive before picking up six more yards with his legs on the next play.

Lawrence and the Jaguars got the ball to the Colts' 16, but Lawrence then recorded his first turnover in a month as he threw an interception in the end-zone when targeting Washington, leading the Jaguars into halftime down 10-7.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) fires off a pass during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: IndyStar-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IndyStar-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Second Half

The Jaguars did not start the half the way they wanted, with the Jaguars going three-and-out after Lawrence lost five yards on second down. The Jaguars forced their own punt of the Colts after a third-down intentional grounding from Rivers, giving the Jaguars the ball back at their own 19.

Jacksonville got a solid gain on their second play of the drive, with Lawrence hitting Brian Thomas for a 17-yard gain to get the ball to the Jaguars' 40. Two plays later, third-string running back DeeJay Dallas picked up a 17-yard gain to move it to the Colts' 43.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Lawrence nearly threw his second pick on second-down, Lawrence found Washington for a 37-yard gain on 3rd-and-10 to move the Jaguars to the Colts' six-yard line. On the next play, Lawrence scored his second rushing touchdown to make it 14-10 and give the Jaguars their first lead of the game.

The Jaguars' kickoff unit had their second poor play of the game on the ensuing kickoff, allowing the Colts to return the kick 55 yards to the Jaguars' 39-yard line to set themselves up in near-scoring position.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Colts facing 3rd-and-10, Rivers uncorked an 18-yard pass down the left sideline to Josh Downs and seemingly had the Colts with a fresh set of downs. Liam Coen threw the challenge flag before Rivers could snap the next play, though, leading to a childish reaction from Rivers but an upheld play.

On the next play, Taylor seemingly had his second touchdown of the day before a holding flag on Tyler Warren wiped away the touchdown. The Jaguars then shot themselves in their own foot on the next play as Eric Murray was hit with a pass interference call, putting the ball at the Jaguars' six-yard line. Two plays later, Rivers threw a touchdown over Murray to give the Colts a 17-14 lead.

Lawrence started the next drive with a second-down completion to Strange for 19 yars to get the ball to the Colts' 48-yard line. On the next play, Etienne recorded his longest run of the day to that point with a 12-yard carry to push it further into Colts territory. The drive nearly stalled due to a Johnny Mundt drop, but Lawrence connected with Meyers on third-down to keep the drive alive.

The Jaguars were then forced to settle for a field goal after a negative second-down run and a failed third-down throw, leading to a 34-yard field goal from Little to tie the game at 17. The Jaguars then saw Travon Walker record their first sack of the game to force the Colts into a pivotal 3rd-and-15 ... before a false-start made it 3rd-and-2 and an eventual punt.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jacksonville got the ball past midfield with a big 13-yard run from Etienne on 3rd-and-short after Coen went with a speed option from Lawrence and his former Clemson teammate. Two plays later, Lawrence hit Washington for a 16-yard game to give Washington his second 100-yard game in a row.

The Jaguars faced 4th-and-1, and the Jaguars opted to stay on the field over taking the points, but Lawrence was short on the quarterback sneak and the Jaguars turned the ball over for the third time in the game.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) exchange words Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars got their first turnover of the day on the following third-down, with the Jaguars seeing second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones record his second interception in two weeks inside Colts territory to give the Jaguars the ball back in scoring position. The Jaguars went three-and-out, though, and had to settle for a 42-yard field goal from Little to make it 20-17.

The Colts quickly got the ball to midfield with a 14-yard completion to Warren, getting the ball to the 50-yard line to jumpstart their drive. With the Cokts then facing 3rd-and-5, Josh Hines-Allen brought Rivers down to force a 4th-and-11. On the next play, Greg Newsome broke up the fourth-down pass for the turnover on down,

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Jaguars seemingly put the game away with a third-down run from Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars were flagged for illegal shift to force 3rd-and-5. Then, Walker Little was hit with a false start to make it 3rd-and-long. Lawrence hit Meyers on third-down to make it 4th-and-1, giving the Jaguars a massive decision.

The Jaguars opted to go for it, opting for another quarterback sneak from Lawrence -- and this time it was successful, giving the Jaguars a fresh set of downs with 1:55 left and the Colts having just one timeout left. Little then hit a 53-yard field goal to make it 23-17 with 18 seconds left.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few plays later, Antonio Johnson called game and picked off Riley Leonard to end the game and give the Jaguars their 12th win of the season.

The Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 with a chance to clinch the AFC South ,

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates with defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

