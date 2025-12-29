In Tough Win vs. Colts, Jaguars Show They Are Playoff-Ready

The Jacksonville Jaguars always have something to prove. For a "small market" team, they are always looking for something to motivate them, make them angry, and be laser-focused on those tasks and goals ahead. In their 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, they continued to prove themselves in more ways than one.

The Jaguars have been on an incredible run, winning 12 games for the first time in 20 years and securing their longest winning streak since their 14-2 season in 1999. This is a historic season because their first-year head coach, Liam Coen, has commenced the biggest turnaround in franchise history, and has turned his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, into the player many imagine him to be as a "generational" prospect in the NFL Draft.

One game at a time, and with one more week of regular season play, Jacksonville is becoming a team nobody will want to face in the postseason.

The Jaguars are ready for playoff action

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates with punter Logan Cooke (9) after a field goal in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Throughout Sunday's game in Indianapolis, the Jaguars fought. And they fought. There were some dicey moments, such as the failed fourth downs or Lawrence's interception on a pass intended for Travis Etienne in the end zone. Jakobi Meyers' fumble was also a critical moment in the football game, which brought more angst for a fanbase that had seen these moments throughout the years with expectations, "Here we go again."

However, the Jaguars rallied from those mistakes, as Lawrence ran for two scores and made incredible throws throughout the matchup. Parker Washington tallied another 100-yard day in the air, becoming a big-time weapon for the offense heading into the playoffs. The defense made enough plays after a sketchy start against Jonathan Taylor to limit the Colts to just over 200 yards of total offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) meet on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One thing, the most important piece, the Jaguars proved to me today is that they are ready for the playoffs. Everyone knew this was going to be a tough battle in Indianapolis for a team with nothing to play for in a historic collapse. The way Jacksonville responded throughout the game to crucial mistakes resulted in plays that changed the game in a good way for the away team.

As the Jaguars begin preparations for the Tennessee Titans in the home and regular season finale, they will get the t-shirts and hats ready for a potential celebration of being victors of the AFC South. They're ready, and they know it. It's time for them in the coming weeks to show it in a wide-open AFC playoffs.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest stories and analysis on Sunday's win in Indianapolis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for instant reactions and updates to everything Jaguars football, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.