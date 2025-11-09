Jakobi Meyers is Right Where He Wants to Be with Jaguars
It took until the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but the Las Vegas Raiders finally granted Jakobi Meyers his request to be moved off the team. It was intriguing to see the veteran wideout demand out right as the team made some aggressive moves to accelerate the rebuild, but ten weeks into the season, he's been vindicated. With the deal, he went from a Raiders squad that's now 2-7 to the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.
His arrival in Duval couldn't have come at a better time. The Jaguars have been able to put themselves in the postseason mix, but their offense was reeling. In their next game against the Houston Texans, they'll be without Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, and Ezra Cleveland.
Even before injuries ravaged their depth chart, Jacksonville could have used Meyers' services. Their wideouts had struggled all season with inconsistency and drops. He should immediately help bring a dependable presence and surer hands to this attack for Head Coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jakobi Meyers wants to be here
The Jacksonville Jaguars' trade for Jakobi Meyers was met with quite a bit of scrutiny. Many thought the deal was rather pricey for the Jags, especially considering Meyers' status as an impending free agent and the capital they had already invested in the wide receiver position, having drafted pass-catchers with their first-round pick in back-to-back drafts and signed Dyami Brown this past offseason to a one-year, $10 million contract.
However, so long as the team can retain Meyers long term after the season, a fourth- and a sixth-round pick would be nothing for a consistent weapon that can significantly elevate this offense. Some news recently broke that indicates that Jacksonville and General Manager James Gladstone should have no issue convincing their newest wide receiver to re-sign this offseason.
According to Mark Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Steelers' correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers offered the Las Vegas Raiders a similar package to the Jaguars' for Jakobi Meyers. Since the returns were nearly equivalent, Las Vegas allowed Meyers to choose where he wanted to go. He chose Jacksonville.
This could mean that he believed that he would have a larger role with the Jaguars, although that's far from a guarantee, considering they already rostered Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington. Rather, this likely suggests two things. One, Meyers thinks that Jacksonville will be more competitive than the 5-3 Steelers, either this season, in the near future, or both. And two, he has every intention of reupping his stay in Duval.
