Duval Reacts to Jakobi Meyers' Extension with Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, they got him at a discounted rate. It only cost them a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft to acquire him. That budgeted price was the result of a few different factors.



For one, Meyers had already requested a trade with the Raiders in the offseason. Secondly, his production was down this year due to Las Vegas' overall offensive struggles. Lastly, he's in a contract year, which was the original reason for his trade request, as he and the Raiders' brass were far apart on an extension. Not only did the Jaguars grant him his escape from Sin City, but they also got him the new deal he wanted, signing him to a three-year, $60 million contract.



Jakobi Meyers is sticking around



It only took six games for Jakobi Meyers to prove that the Jacksonville Jaguars made the right decision to trade for him. He's already tallied 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in just four starts. Over a 17-game sample, those numbers would translate to 76 receptions, 1,005 yards, and eight or nine scores. Understandably, fans were thrilled to learn that Meyers would be sticking around after this season.



HE HAS DONE MIRACLES ON ME https://t.co/Ui5w4nuWlb — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 18, 2025

It wasn't just the Jaguars' faithful that were marveling at the team's acquisition of Meyers and the subsequent extension. The media around the league have heaped praise on the deal.



Biggest no brainer in history. Offense has totally changed with him present https://t.co/O5FNvR9ur9 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 18, 2025

This seems like a huge underpay imo. Hell of a deal. https://t.co/ZdJrSyLADZ — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 19, 2025

If you ask people in Jacksonville Jakobi Meyers has transformed that offense. He’s been their leading WR since arriving and the Jaguars are second in the NFL in points since he joined the team. Meyers already has gained a lot of trust from Trevor Lawrence and fills the middle of… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 18, 2025

Meyers has been a revelation for the Jaguars' offense. His arrival coincided perfectly with Trevor Lawrence's breakout this year, but it's no coincidence. Jacksonville's wideouts struggled with drops all season. Since his arrival, he's provided T-Law with a reliable target, someone the quarterback can trust to run the right routes, reel in contested catches, and absorb contact over the middle without fear. When Meyers is on the field, Lawrence leads the NFL in EPA per dropback.



Locked up the most reliable receiver Trevor has ever had as a pro let’s go! https://t.co/7pCE5WwZEI pic.twitter.com/u5qqUYSfOH — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 18, 2025

Somewhere, at some Waffle House… Trevor Lawrence is smiling tonight. #Jaguars — Matthew (@RealMBB) December 18, 2025

“Trevor Lawrence leads all quarterbacks with 8.4 passing yards per attempt since Jakobi Meyers made his Jaguars debut in Week 10.”



“Lawrence has the 2nd-most touchdown passes (14) and the 3rd-highest passer rating (102.4) in that span.” - @NextGenStats

pic.twitter.com/4XBGWMNdRw — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 18, 2025

Fans can't help but wonder what this Jaguars' offense is going to look like in the future, when Travis Hunter Jr. is back healthy and lining up alongside Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. Meyers' arrival has already done wonders for BTJ, allowing him to return to a more natural role as a deep threat outside the numbers.



Getting Meyers locked up is so huge for our beloved Jaguars. This group is gelling with Parker Washington, BTJ, and Meyers. Add Travis Hunter back in next year and my god — Chaps (@UncleChaps) December 19, 2025

Does this mean Travis is full time CB now? No need to play WR with Jakobi+BTJ+Strange soaking up targets. Maybe 4-5 snaps a game with designed plays? https://t.co/VF10M8iCof — ZirkClaus❄️ (@Zirksee) December 19, 2025

However, some couldn't help but hypothesize that Meyers' long-term prospects with the Jaguars might actually spell the end for Thomas Jr.'s time in Duval. With Jacksonville seemingly identifying the perfect WR1 for Lawrence, could that lead to the team parting ways with BTJ in the near future?

Makes things very confusing in 2026 when there's a three-headed attack of Meyers, Travis Hunter, and Brian Thomas



..... could BTJ be the odd man out in 2WR sets with Hunter and Jakobi both able to play boundary WR spots? https://t.co/RQ8JhFOaPD — Sam Wagman (@swagman95) December 19, 2025

Why am I seeing people start BTJ rumors because of the Jakobi extension? He’s playing his best ball of the season with Jakobi alongside him — 𝓓𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 (@CookedByDevyV2) December 19, 2025

