Duval Reacts to Jakobi Meyers' Extension with Jaguars
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, they got him at a discounted rate. It only cost them a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft to acquire him. That budgeted price was the result of a few different factors.
For one, Meyers had already requested a trade with the Raiders in the offseason. Secondly, his production was down this year due to Las Vegas' overall offensive struggles. Lastly, he's in a contract year, which was the original reason for his trade request, as he and the Raiders' brass were far apart on an extension. Not only did the Jaguars grant him his escape from Sin City, but they also got him the new deal he wanted, signing him to a three-year, $60 million contract.
Jakobi Meyers is sticking around
It only took six games for Jakobi Meyers to prove that the Jacksonville Jaguars made the right decision to trade for him. He's already tallied 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in just four starts. Over a 17-game sample, those numbers would translate to 76 receptions, 1,005 yards, and eight or nine scores. Understandably, fans were thrilled to learn that Meyers would be sticking around after this season.
It wasn't just the Jaguars' faithful that were marveling at the team's acquisition of Meyers and the subsequent extension. The media around the league have heaped praise on the deal.
Meyers has been a revelation for the Jaguars' offense. His arrival coincided perfectly with Trevor Lawrence's breakout this year, but it's no coincidence. Jacksonville's wideouts struggled with drops all season. Since his arrival, he's provided T-Law with a reliable target, someone the quarterback can trust to run the right routes, reel in contested catches, and absorb contact over the middle without fear. When Meyers is on the field, Lawrence leads the NFL in EPA per dropback.
Fans can't help but wonder what this Jaguars' offense is going to look like in the future, when Travis Hunter Jr. is back healthy and lining up alongside Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington. Meyers' arrival has already done wonders for BTJ, allowing him to return to a more natural role as a deep threat outside the numbers.
However, some couldn't help but hypothesize that Meyers' long-term prospects with the Jaguars might actually spell the end for Thomas Jr.'s time in Duval. With Jacksonville seemingly identifying the perfect WR1 for Lawrence, could that lead to the team parting ways with BTJ in the near future?
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.