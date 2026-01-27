Jamal Agnew Points Out Why Jaguars OC Job is Better Than Browns' HC Job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Some moves aren't hard to understand.

For Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, his assumed preference to be the Jaguars' coordinator over being the head coach of the Cleveland Browns falls into that category.

For one former Jaguars wide receiver, the reasons for Udinski pulling out of the Browns' search means a few simple things.

Jamal Agnew Weighs In

Former Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew took to social media to weigh in on Udinski's decision. To him, the pay raise and the lack of state income tax in Florida is reason enough for Udinski to prefer staying in Duval, even if the former Minnesota Vikings coach and Pennsylvania native likely wouldn'y have minded the snow.

Pay raise + no state income tax AND no snow? That’s a no brainer. https://t.co/TvZ0yj30Me — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 27, 2026

There are not many cases where a coach will determine a coordinator role to be preferable to a chance at being a head coach, but it happened a few times this offseason. Most notably outside of Udinski was Mike McDaniel, who pulled out of the Browns' search before being named offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

But there are only 32 of these jobs in the whole world. Most coaches would give up an arm and a leg to be an NFL head coach, though there have been repeated instances in recent years of coaches showing patience before taking their first head coaching job.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski

Perhaps the best recent example is Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson, to the surprise of many, took himself out of the running for the Washington Commanders job in 2024. Johnson drew a fair bit of criticism, but whatever reasons he had about the job seem to be valid. The Commanders caught unsustainable fire in 2024, but Dan Quinn will enter 2026 on the hot seat.

This of course did not go on to hurt Johnson for a second. He took the job with the Chicago Bears last year and led them to an NFC North title and a Wild Card playoff win. Patience paid off for him, and for a year it was better to be an offensive coordinator than it was to be a head coach.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski

If things go the right way for Udinski and the Jaguars at large, then perhaps there will be a similar outcome for the Jaguars' star first-year offensive coordinator. Udinski has been a key piece of the Jaguars' infrastructure, and there are easy reasons to understand why he might think he can do exactly what Johnson did.

