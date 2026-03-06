Ranking Every Jaguars Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have big decisions in the coming weeks, and none are bigger than the ones in free agency.
But when the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone take a hard look at their current free agents, which players should be near the top of their list to retain, and who should they let walk? We break it down below by importance of re-signing.
No. 1: Montaric Brown
Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown is, hands down, the most important player the Jaguars have to retain this offseason. He turned into a solid starter over the last two seasons and is the perfect No. 2 cornerback to accompany Travis Hunter in the secondary. If the Jaguars don't re-sign him, they will likely need to spend an early draft pick on a cornerback.
No. 2: Dennis Gardeck
The Jaguars don't have anyone else on the roster like Dennis Gardeck, nor is he expected to break the bank in free agency. Perhaps the Jaguars can develop Jalen McCleod as a long-term option, but he is a question mark. Gardeck gives them depth at SAM and 3rd-down edge rusher, something nobody else on this list does.
No. 3: Travis Etienne
The Jaguars did not franchise tag Travis Etienne earlier this week and he looks likely to hit free agency next week as a result. With that said, Etienne still ranks highly here because of his production last season and the value he would present if on the team next season.
No. 4: Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd, like Etienne, is ranked this high because of what he did last year and what he could do again if retained. With that in mind, the Jaguars are better off letting another team pay him a top of the market deal.
No. 5: Tim Patrick
The Jaguars traded a pick to add Tim Patrick to their roster last season, and perhaps they would be open to him returning for the right price. He got better as the year went on and is a great blocker.
No. 6: Andrew Wingard
Wingard certainly outplayed his role as an undrafted free agent and carved out a nice career in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars have young pieces at safety that deserve the snaps now.
No. 7: Greg Newsome II
The Jaguars traded for Greg Nesome as a part of the Tyson Campbell trade, but his play was more up-and-down than anything else. He could net the Jaguars a comp pick if he walks for the right deal, too.
No. 8: Dawuane Smoot
A valuable member of the franchise for a long time, Smoot simply did not bring enough juice as a pass-rusher last year for the Jaguars to bring him back for the same role. They are better off getting younger here.
No. 9: Austin Johnson
The Jaguars signed Austin Johnson late last offseason to serve as a rotational run defender, and he did exactly that. With that said, he is an older player who does not offer much pass-rush value. He seems like an option to move on.
No. 10: Emmanuel Ogbah
Signed to be one of the team's top backup defensive ends last season, Emmanuel Ogbah quickly lost his role to rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green after he proved to have lost a step or two as a pass-rusher.
No. 11: Dyami Brown
The Jaguars put a lot of eggs into the Dyami Brown basket last season, but by midseason he was riding the bench. This is not a reunion waiting to happen.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley