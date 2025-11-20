Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Reveals Most Important Lesson Calais Campbell Taught Him
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen spoke from the locker room this week about former teammate Calais Campbell, and we were there for it all.
To watch Hines-Allen's comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: What kind of impact did Calais Campbell have on you as a rookie?
Hines-Allen: "I mean, Calais was a big, big influence in my career, coming in as a rookie and being with a guy that's been playing at a high level for so long, and that wants to give the knowledge off, and somebody that you know myself that wanted to receive it, it was awesome to be a part of and I'm very thankful for him, but being on the opposite side of him and playing against him I don't like it. I don't like it. I will keep it at that."
Q: Would you want to play as long as Calais?
Hines-Allen: "If I'm getting paid and I have vet days like he he. I don't think Calais practices anymore? Yeah, I would definitely do it ... Yeah, especially Calais with his back, you know? So he's got excuses so he can take it off and stuff so, but much respect to him, it's hard to do that. Mercedes Lewis is doing the same thing. You know what I'm saying. You got Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, different positions, but, you know, kickers, 50 years old, I don't practice. That's what it is. You don't practice."
Q: Are you surprised he is still playing?
Hines-Allen: "Man, the conversations that we've had when he was here about what he wants at this point of his career. You know, he wants to see his kids, you know, watch him play, and be out there when he makes the Pro Bowl, when he is all pro, when he's around the guys, being in the locker room, like those are the memories that he wants his kids to have. And you know, his son's old enough to kind of start to be around the guys and understand what he does. And you I know Calais is living that up right now.
Q: Do you remember any Calais advice?
Hines-Allen: "I remember coming into, you know, the preseason, last preseason game, I had a cast on my hand, broke my hand, or something. I don't remember. I broke my hand. I had a cast on, and I wasn't playing, like, well, and he kind of sensed that about me going into that game. And then I remember just sitting on the bus, he looked back at me, and just like, Josh, if you was a dog in college, you can be a dog in the league. And then it took those words to realize, like, Damn you, right? And then I just went crazy that game. And then that kind of propelled me to the rest of the season."
