The Mindset Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen is Entering Titans Game With

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has always been about one thing more than anything else: winning.

Thanks to the Jaguars' 12-4 record ahead of their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans, Hines-Allen has gotten exactly that. But to make the season what it truly can be, Hines-Allen and the Jaguars need to find a way to stack yet another win on Sunday.

Hines-Allen has always found plenty of career success against the Titans, and another big performance could ensure the Jaguars win the AFC South title for the second time in Hines-Allen's career.

"No, I just, you know, like playing against my divisional opponents. You know, we see them twice a year, and this is a big game. So I feel like all our divisional games are big games for us. So just for me to be out there and do what I do, understand what they're trying to do, to just execute the call that is being called," Hines-Allen said.

But just because this week's battle has some big stakes attached to it doesn't mean the Jaguars are making it any bigger than it already is. The Jaguars know what they are playing for, but it hasn't changed their focus once.

"No, not necessarily. I think we just been focusing on about us, trying not to let this moment get too far ahead of us and just capture the moment, because this is a good team, you know, at the end of the day," Hines-Allen said.

"Regardless of the record man they compete, and they've been playing a lot better these last few weeks. So our fundamentals need to be on point, our communication needs to be on point, and our tackling and just everything needs to be where it needs to be."

Hines-Allen and the Jaguars know they will be getting the Titans' best shot. This means an emphasis on running the ball, Cam Ward extending plays, and more.

"Well, for us, it's just stopping the run, you know, playing our brand of defense, stopping the run. I think that first drive, they kind of went all the way down the field running the ball. They came out big personnel running the ball. So for us, understanding that, understanding what they've been doing for the last few weeks, too," Hines-Allen said.

"So obviously, you know, we stopped the run. You know, find opportunities to get up for the passer. He's been doing a heck of a job as well, escaping and making big plays for that team. So again, this is a good team, and, you know, we're excited for the challenge and just closing it the way we're supposed to

