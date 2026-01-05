Why Josh Hines-Allen Believes the Jaguars Deserve Everything Coming Their Way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has seen it all in his seven seasons.
Hines-Allen has seen the Jaguars finish as the worst team in football twice, win a home playoff game, and everything in between. But after Sunday's dominant 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, Hines-Allen made it clear what the 2025 season has meant.
Hines-Allen is one of the most important voices in the Jaguars' locker room, and he has never been shy about pointing out the disrespect the Jaguars face on a near-weekly basis. So when we asked him after Sunday's game if he feels like teammate Trevor Lawrence deserves some MVP love, Hines-Allen was quick to point out he isn't the only Jaguars play who deserves some serious recognition.
"Yeah, I think with Trevor -- just speak about Trevor. I think Trevor is having a phenomenal year, especially the season that -- I mean, when we started to -- when we needed to play great football, he took that and went off with it. We're in this position because of him as well," Hines-Allen said.
"For us as a defense, we have to complement that, and that's what we're doing. We got his back. We're going to let him flourish and let him do his thing. Not let them score a lot of points, hold them to field goals as much as we can, and give our offense the opportunity to go down the field and make a lot of plays, and that's what we've been doing."
But of course, the Jaguars' success as a team goes far beyond Lawrence. The Jaguars only have one Pro Bowler, but it is clear the Jaguars deserve a wider collection of accolades and widespread recognition than they have gotten to this point.
"When we talk about our team, there are guys that deserve to have the spotlight to be one of the best in the world. The Pro Bowl snubs and all that extra stuff, that should be personal, you know what I mean, because we have a lot of guys who deserve to be in those spots. I think when the All Pro ballots come out, we're going to have one or two guys in those spots, and that's what we want," Hines-Allen said.
"That's what we need. That's what we deserve because I think our defense is one of the best defenses in the National Football League. I would love to get talked about more, but I know a lot of guys don't watch a lot of film and they don't want to watch film about the Jaguars, and that's okay. We're going to keep playing at a high level, keep executing, and do what we do best."
