Insider Warns For Jaguars to 'Stay Tuned' to Buffalo Bills, Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are closer than they have been at any point to keeping a key piece on their coaching staff, but things are still not 100%.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski officially took himself out of consideration for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching search on Monday, which means there is only one more team for the Jaguars to watch out for: the Buffalo Bills.

With Udinski set to still be involved with the Bills search, two things are clear: he prefers the Bills job over the Browns for obvious reasons, and the Bills are a very serious threat to the Jaguars . One insider warns to not take your eyes off this one, too.

Udinski and Buffalo

"OC Grant Udinski got a raise in Jacksonville as a precursor to pulling his name out of Cleveland’s search. But I’m told he didn’t do the same in Buffalo, so stay tuned. The Bills, I will say, have been pretty open-minded through their search," Breer said.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, answers questions after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is clear that Udinski is not simply just another name the Bills have interviewed. While other names like Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Davis Webb, and Nate Scheelhaase have been involved with the Bills' job, Udinski certainly seems to be in play as well.

So while the Jaguars are certainly close to retaining both Udinski and Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, they still have one or two more hurdles they will have to clear.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, both those guys did a great job this year and were in their first years doing those roles and responsibilities and so any time you have success, you're going to have people come and call and knock on the door. Those guys have earned some of those interviews and opportunities. Whether those happen this year, down the line, I think both those guys are future head coaches at some point. That just comes along with the territory. It comes with it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this offseason.

"It's the bittersweetness of our profession. You want to continue to give people opportunities to grow while also protecting your product and what you do here and how you operate, so it's definitely a fine line that you walk, but it's opportunity and they've earned those opportunities to interview for those positions and you try to help them along that process as much as possible. Do I anticipate losing those guys or many coaches from this staff? Not sure. I'm not sure what that looks like. That ultimately isn't my decision and we have to be prepared. We have to think about what are the next steps if those things were to happen. Those are conversations that we're having right now."

