Jaguars Now Have This Clear Rooting Interest in Bills' HC Search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the home stretch, and it is clear who they should be rooting for.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski officially pulled his name out of the running for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job on Monday, giving the Jaguars a clear boost as well as turning their focus to Buffalo's search for a head coach.

As long as the Bils turn elsewhere than Udinski when it comes to finding their next head coach, then the Jaguars will get their star offensive coordinator back on Liam Coen's coaching staff. As a result, the Jaguars now have a clear rooting interest when it comes to Buffalo's job search.

Jaguars Rooting Interest

When it came to Cleveland, as well as the Arizona Cardinals and Anthony Campanile, there were clear alternative options aside from the Jaguars' assistant coaches who would have helped the Jaguars. In Cleveland, it was always Nate Scheelhaase, while for the Cardinals it was Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

But when it comes to the Bills' job, there are more options, It certainly seems as if the Bills are leaning toward an offensive name, which is why Udinski is a name to watch there. But they have also interviewed a host of other offensive coaches such as Davis Webb, Joe Brady, and Brian Daboll. And now, they have added yet another to the mix in Scheelhaase.

With Udinski no longer in the running for the Browns' job, it feels like it would be advantageous for the Jaguars if Scheelhaase is the guy the Bills have pegged as Josh Allen's next coach. Scheelhaase looks like the clear candidate the Browns have landed on, which means the pressure could be on both Cleveland and Buffalo to rush to get him to sign a deal.

If Buffalo feels pressed enough by Cleveland the offer Scheelhaase the moon and the stars right off the bat, then it would be killing two birds with one stone for the Jaguars. The Bills would have a new coach, leaving Udinski free to remain in Jacksonville after he dropped out of a Browns search that involved that very coach.

The Jaguars do not need Scheelhaase specifically to get hired by the Bills to save Udinski. But it certainly would be appropriate the for the coach who once interviewed to be Liam Coen's offensive coordinator to take the job that secures Udinski to another year in Jacksonville.

