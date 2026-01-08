How the Jaguars Are Preparing For Bills' Josh Allen

Patience is a virtue, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a perfect example of how patience can pay off. He is an All-Pro quarterback, reigning league MVP, the greatest quarterback in Bills history, and one of the four truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL, but his career was filled with mistakes and inconsistencies of a raw quarterback who needed the patience.

In some instances, the same can be said for his counterpart with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence. Allen will face the Jaguars this weekend in the opening Sunday game of Wild Card Weekend, making his Patrick Mahomes-less postseason pursuit of a championship off to a difficult start. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a full understanding of the strain that the Bills' MVP quarterback will place on his team this weekend.

Coen on Bills' Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen exits the field after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes Allen such a strain for opposing defenses is what made former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as such during his reign of power in the NFC and across the league: it's the arm, the dual threat ability, the athleticism, football intelligence, and the will to lead his team on Sunday to a victory.

It is what makes Allen so dangerous for Sunday's game at EverBank Stadium, as he can take over a game in an instant, absent of a powerful and effective run game and run defense that is among the worst in football this season. Sometimes--well, most of the time--, those factors become redundant, as Allen can become the "ultimate strain" to an opposing defense, described by Coen.

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Because you're a dual threat," Coen said. "You have to defend the run and the pass every time the ball is snapped."

Coen explains that rush lane discipline has to be the utmost priority against Allen, which marks just how important Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are to the success of the team on Sunday. The same can be said when the Jaguars look to have a spy on Allen, zone coverage discipline, and how the quarterback can make it a true 11v11 matchup instead of 10v11.

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Your rush plan has to be extremely dialed in. Your spy game has to be dialed in if you're going to do any of that stuff," Coen said. "Your zone coverage has got to make sure that you're giving eyes obviously on the quarterback at all times, and, look, when you have to account for the quarterback every play, we have a luxury of that as well, in ways where our quarterback can take off on you, it's hard to defend every blade of grass."

How are the Jaguars preparing for Allen? Using big practice squad and scout team signal-caller Carter Bradley as their "Allen."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen watches game play against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Just making sure that we extend some plays and just giving those guys a look of like, alright, Carter's got a big arm. I mean, that ball can go anywhere on the field in some ways," Coen said. "It's a great representation of there'll be examples of throwing on time and in rhythm and practice. And there'll also be some examples of, hey, Carter, hang on to this one, move around, find some lanes, run around, and try to throw it somewhere down the field."

As any team has experienced when facing Allen, it is impossible to truly replicate such a unique and awesome talent that will look to make a deep run into the postseason without the dog of the Kansas City Chiefs on his back. The Bills have been an AFC powerhouse for the entire decade due to No. 17, but the Jaguars defense has a terrific opportunity on their hands in a massive postseason battle on Wild Card Sunday.

