Why Liam Coen Is Treating Jaguars' Postseason Bout Like Any Other Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in a critical Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but you wouldn't know it by taking the temperature at the Miller Electric Center.

That isn't to say the Jaguars don't know the massive opportunity in front of them against the Bills. But just like head coach Liam Coen has taught the franchise to do all season, the Jaguars are treating the enormity of their Sunday contest with the same level of stakes they do each week.

As Coen and his locker room and staff have preached each week, the Jaguars take a 1-0 mentality into each game that prevents them from looking ahead or making any moment too big or too small. Each week, EVP of Football Operations Tony Boselli calls it the "most important game in franchise history" ... because it is the next one.

And for the Jaguars and Coen, that mentality is what has gotten thrm through their critical stretchs, their ups and downs, their close games and their blowouts. And that approach is not changing this week, even if the stakes are.

“Same as, man, same as. That's what we talked about this morning, was 1-0 again this week. That's especially, we're in the dance now, we're in the tournament, so we’ve got to go 1-0 each week, but taking it week in, week out," Coen said on Wednesday.

"I think that our players have done a nice job of rising to the level of competition and playing well in important games. And the no flinch, no blink mentality, the mindset to, hey, we’ve got to go take care of ourselves, go play our best football, put our best foot forward and go compete our asses off and see what happens."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli (right) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

That is not to say the Jaguars don't know that the playoffs as an atmosphere are a different animal in of itself. But the Jaguars also have plenty of veteran talent with experience, and there is little reason to think they won't be as ready as they are in any given week.

"I think we’ve got enough guys that I've played in playoff atmosphere that know what it takes, that know what it's about, that can help some of these younger guys maybe talk through it, but yeah, it may be a little faster, maybe a little more physical," Coen said.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen (obscured) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"Guys might sustain blocks a little longer, and that's the difference. That is playoff football, and we'll be ready.”

