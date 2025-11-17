Former Jaguars DL Khalen Saunders Finds Intriguing New Home
JACKSONVILLE., Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders last week, it was clear he would not be a free agent for long.
While Saunders did not play a big role for the Jaguars in his short time with the franchise, the former Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints defender was a popular name amongst teams in need of an experienced run-stuffer.
On Tuesday, Saunders officially found his new stop after signing a deal with the New York Jets. And in doing so, Saunders has set up an intriguing matchup.
Saunders Revenge Game
With Saunders now on the Jets, this means he will face the Jaguars later this season. Saunders did not leave on negative terms, praising the fan base on social media after the move, but he will certainly be eager to play in a game against a team that made him a healthy scratch for seven weeks in a row.
The Jaguars are set to play the Jets in Week 15 in Jacksonville, which will bring Saunders back to EverBank Stadium one more time for the 2025 season in a revenge game setting.
"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Bink. Came here, it was unfortunate just with the way things were from a depth standpoint. And we had an opportunity to get Branson [LB Branson Combs] up to the active roster who's done a phenomenal job on teams all year and when his number's been called," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"Tthat's just some of those decisions go into like, alright, 'Hey, how do we—' helmets are hard, getting guys a hat on game day, it's a challenge. So, we just felt like for us moving forward, that was just kind of the benefit and the best thing for us moving forward.
The Jaguars opted to elevate practice squad defensive tackle Matt Dickerson on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, which served as the first game the Jaguars deployed their defensive tackle depth in the wake of the Saunders release.
The Jaguars had hopes Saunders would boost their interior defensive line play, but the move did not work out. Now, the Jets will be having the same hopes, especially when Saunders lines up against his former team next month in Jacksonville.
