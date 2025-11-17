3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Juan Thornhill to Defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to the safety room, signing veteran safety Juan Thornhill to the practice squad on Monday.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Thornhill to the roster? We break it down below.
Veteran depth should not go unnoticed
If anything, adding Thornhill to the safety room should be seen as a positive simply because of the veteran experience he provides to one of the team's youngest position groups. Thornhill has seen it all and done it all, finding post-season success at the highest level while also battling through struggling seasons. No matter the context of the situation, he has valuable insight.
With young players in the safety room in Antonio Johnson and Rayuan Lane -- and the injured Caleb Ransaw -- the Jaguars can find some value in this addition one way or another over the next two months or more.
Jaguars still have moving pieces at safety
The Jaguars' safety room is going to be interesting to watch over the next seven games. Eric Murray has at least one more game he has to spend on injured reserve at minimum, while the early-season release of Darnell Savage saw the Jaguars bump Antonio Johnson up from safety No. 4 and special teams to the No. 3 spot, which in turn has made him a starter over the last three weeks.
I would not read into the Thornhill signing as having much to do with Murray and his eventual return, but between his injury, Savage's release, and Caleb Ransaw's season-ending injury, the safety room has been in flux all season.
Jaguars have shown willingness to utilize practice squad
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff have not been afraid to use practice-squad call-ups this season. Tim Jones made a massive impact as a call up a few weeks ago, and tight end Quintin Morris has done so on more than one occasion as well. That means any player added to the practice squad -- especially a veteran with as much experience and production as Thornhill -- has a chance to make an impact.
The Jaguars have had four safeties active while Murray has been injured, and they were open to using five safeties on the game day roster before then. With the amount of three-safety packages the Jaguars use, they are likely one minor injury away from Thornhill playing some kind of role moving forward.
