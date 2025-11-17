Game Balls From Jaguars' Triumph Over Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 35-6 blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
Offense: Bhayshul Tuten
Sunday was a coming out party for Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was leaned on as a focal point of the rushing attack for the most extended period of his rookie career yet. Tuten has flashed seemingly weekly, but Week 11 was a chance to see what Tuten can do carrying the load for a rushing attack, and he answered the call in a big way. There were potentially two more touchdowns he just barely left on the field, too.
Travis Etienne has been the MVP of the offense to this point so it would be wrong to simply switch to Tuten. But at the end of the day, the Jaguars are a running team and they need more than one running back to get them to where they want to be. Look for Tuten to get more and more chances as long as his ankle injury checks out OK.
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen has had another fantastic season, and Sunday was one of his best games yet. Hines-Allen recorded seven pressures to lead the team, and this included three quick pressures (these are normally the most dominant and high-quality reps). He also had the pressure on the Jaguars' lone turnover of the day.
Hines-Allen is top-5 in the NFL in pressures and, outside of a two-week stretch in Weeks 5-6, has consistently been an impact player for a Jaguars' pass-rush that revolves around him and his talents. For him to land the record-breaking sack on a day in which the pass-rush dominated.
Special Teams: Yasir Abdullah
Yasir Abdullah has always been a strong special teamer for the Jaguars, and he had one of his best games on Sunday. It started with an impressive open-field tackle on the very first play of the game, and ended with Abdullah recording a tackle on 50% of the Jaguars' kickoffs on the day. It was a strong day overall for the special teams unit, and Abdullah was a huge part of it.
