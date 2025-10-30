Jaguars' Grant Udinski Details the Maxx Crosby Challenge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Grant Udinski spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview the Las Vegas Raiders, and we were there for it all.
Q: On if Raiders DE Maxx Crosby alters the offensive gameplan?
Udinski: “A ton. He's a guy, I probably have said this for probably one or two players each week, but he's another guy who can impact every single play. He's all over the field. You see the effort, you see him in the pass game affecting the quarterback or affecting the ball, tipping up. He's making plays on the ball. You see him in the run game, plays blocks in a bunch of different ways and has a great way of finding his way to the ball.
He's never out of the play. So he's a guy that like some of these other guys, even though he might be on one side on one play and another side on another plays to one side, you have to really account for him across the entire offensive play because even if he's on the left, he could be making plays on the right. If he's on the right, he's making plays on the left. So his effort, his range and his ability make it make it a challenge to attack.”
Q: On how to get the offense off to a faster start?
Udinski: “Well I think, like we talk about with the run game, it starts with how we prepare and how we practice and making sure that we find things that we feel really confident about and really good about. And then putting those together in a sequence where we're able to go out there and execute and stay on track. I'm sure Liam talked about it a little bit where the results of the offense when we're off schedule and it's first-and-20, make it a real challenge on the play caller to find something to go to at that point and to stick with whatever plan you may have set out.
Now you try to prepare for everything, but if you have repeated penalties or repeated negative plays, it makes it much more difficult to stick to that plan. So if we're able to execute those things early at a high level, I think that will pay dividends throughout not only that drive, but throughout the rest of the game because you're able to set up sequences of plays, sequences of drives and different things that you want to get to that you might not get to when you're always behind the chains or off schedule.”
