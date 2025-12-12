Why Trevor Lawrence’s Development With the Jaguars Is Now Undeniable

Trevor Lawrence is a rollercoaster. This has been well-established for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This team has had some intense peaks and valleys throughout the 2025 NFL season. Right now, they seem to be hitting an upswing, winning their last four games behind some truly encouraging play from T-Law.



Head Coach Liam Coen was brought on in part to help develop Lawrence into the quarterback he was meant to be when the Jaguars took him with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been able to engineer some truly encouraging performances from his new pet project, but the consistency wasn't there in the early season.

Now, Lawrence is in the midst of one of the most impressive stretches of his career. It could simply be another steep climb before a meteoric crash — or it could be the beginning of his arrival as an elite field general.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence ascending



Trevor Lawrence hasn't been perfect, even in the Jacksonville Jaguars' current four-game win streak. Against the Arizona Cardinals, he had four total turnovers. He was ultimately able to lead his team to victory in overtime, but the contest was only close due to his mistakes. Still, the upward trajectory he's been on is undeniable.



Since that rollercoaster performance, he's thrown for 473 yards on 58 percent completion with four touchdowns and zero giveaways. He's been throwing it deep with confidence, making big plays when his team needs them, and limiting his errors. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on the improvements he's seen from Lawrence this season:



Trevor Lawrence over the last 2 games:



* 4 Passing TDs

* 514 Total Yards

* 14.3 Avg Pass

* 5.85 YPC

* 108.5 RATE 🔥

* 0 Interceptions/Fumbles 🔥



* 2 Ws (1st in AFC South) #DUUUVAL



16 in playoff mode?? @trevorlawrence pic.twitter.com/WoPnnUuqpu — Cam (@CamBangers) December 11, 2025

"A lot of little things. I think there are things that show up on TV or on tape that are apparent to everybody. Like some of the throws — you look at the throw he made to Tim Patrick on our sideline, the throw he made to Tim Patrick on their sideline, two critical downs. Some of the plays in the red zone, off schedule, moving around in the pocket. Those things are apparent because of how fast he's playing, the decisions he's making."



"But it's even little things with making certain calls up front or the way he's bringing shifts and motions and timing some of those things up. The details of those things are so minute that people may not notice from an outsider [perspective], but they make a big difference to the players that he's playing with and to us as coaches to the scheme and the system and little angles being lined up and being executed properly. So those things kind of pay dividends for everybody else in the offense that don't always show up on his stat sheet or show up with a completion for him that everyone's clapping for him. But those impact the team in a lot of ways."

To see if Trevor Lawrence can keep up this level of performance, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.