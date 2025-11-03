How Jaguars' Cam Little Felt About Setting NFL Record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little made NFL history on Sunday, kicking a 68-yard field goal to put himself in the record books for longest field goal.
Watch what Little said about the field goal below
Q: On his mindset and the moments leading up to his record-breaking 68-yard field goal?
Cam Little: "Yeah, I think we've dealt with so many two-minute situations with our offense before. I mean, you can harp on it, I guess San Fran game and the Carolina game, we've both got in field goal range twice right before half. And so, I think that preparation leading up to this two-minute drill was no different. I mean, Trevor [Lawrence] does such a good job. He gets us into field range every time, so I'm expecting to go out there and kick a field goal.
And I think that's a very normal thing for me, is I'm always going out there thinking we're going to kick a field goal right before half if we can have the opportunity. And so, yeah, I try to stay away from everyone and just kind of gather my thoughts, my kicking net's on the opposite side of our offense, kicking toward whichever way we're going.
And, yeah, I just try and be with myself at that point. I don't want any externals. I don't want any emotion in the game. Whether we score a touchdown on that drive or we take a negative, that doesn't bother me. I'm in my present mindset."
Q: On if it has set in yet that he was the one to break the record?
Little: "Not really yet, no. We went out there and, like, you're looking at it, and I'm like, 'Crap, this is a 68 yarder,' and so, yeah, you look at it, it's like, kick it straight enough, kick it long enough, and it goes in, simply put. We're playing indoors, and we're on natural grass. You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it's going to go in. And so, me and Logan [Cooke] kind of had like a one-on-one right before the kick, and I said, 'I'm going to hit this ball as hard
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Little's comments after the Raiders win.
Please let us know your thoughts on Little's comments after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.