Josh Hines-Allen Reflects on Making Jaguars History
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen tied an all-time franchise mark on Sunday, recording his 55th career sack in a 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watch Hines-Allen discuss below.
For a partial transcript of Hines-Allen's comments, read below.
Q: On recording his 55th career sack, tying Tony Brackens for first all-time in franchise history?
Josh Hines-Allen: "More importantly, we got the win. I think that tops everything off. But we got the win, tied the record, just getting closer to breaking it. Next game we got Houston, another good team, going against a great defense that they got over there. So, we wanted to build our details going into next week too."
Q: On this win showcasing their ability to bounce back?
Hines-Allen: "I mean, every game, we go into every game trying to win, first and foremost. We all have to be on our Ps and Qs. Guys stepped up in a big way. Guys played a huge role. Travis [Etienne Jr.] ran the ball very well, and we continued to run throughout the whole game. And then Trevor [Lawrence] made a lot of good plays. Parker [Washington] stepped up. And then special teams, you got Tram [Austin Trammell], and I think it really all started with Cam [Little].
We try to create a contagious environment. When one play goes good, let that be contagious, and let that affect the next play, the next play. We come out on defense, we got an interception two plays later, and then the offense capitalizing as well. I think they told me they scored five times in the last five drives or something like that, or got points. That's the momentum that we needed. Defensively, we got to do a better job on getting off the field, but great team win."
Q: On where he was during DaVon Hamilton's game winning batted pass and if he knew what had happened.?
Hines-Allen: "No, I was rushing. I heard it. I mean, I turned around, I heard the thunk. And I turned around, and the ball's on the ground. Jags win. I'm exhausted."
