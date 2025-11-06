Jaguars' Latest Injury Report Does Not Bode Well For Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans appear to be in a race not just through the AFC South, but to the top of the injury report lists.
Each team has double-digit players with some kind of designation on their second injury report of Week 10; the Jaguars have 12 and the Texans have 15, counting Dameon Pierce, who was limited for non-injury reasons.
Thursday's Injury Report
Amongst the dozen players on the Jaguars' injury list for Thursday were a handful of players who were full participants. Wide receiver Tim Patrick, tight end Quintin Morris, and linebacker Devin Lloyd wer eall full participants for the second day in a row. The Jaguars also saw wide receiver Dyami Brown as a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday as a part of the concussion protocol.
Lloyd appears set to play vs. the Texans in Week 10 after missing the last two games with a calf injury that first arose in Week 6. The Jaguars have recorded just one turnover in that span, so getting a ball magnet like Lloyd back in the lineup should make an impact right away.
“Yeah, Dev’s a big part of everything we were able to do early in the year because when I was talking about him in the past, there was more—I think Devin really is just capable of doing a lot of things, whether it's the pass coverage, the pass rush, playing in the box as a linebacker and then playing on the ball is really just a unique skillset set that way," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday. "So, it gives us a little bit more in terms of options, things that you can do. And he definitely presents some problems for the offense, for sure.”
As for the limited participants, the Jaguars saw linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton (back), linebacker Jack Kiser (quadriceps), and rookie offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee) on the list. Milum was the only new addition.
In terms of players who missed the practice entirely, it certainly does not bode well for the Jaguars. The Jaguars were missing starting guard Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle), starting wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and key backup tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee). Include the likes of Travis Hunter, Eric Murray, and Brenton Strange on injured reserve and the Jaguars are set to likely miss six starters vs. the Texans.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.