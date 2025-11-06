Jaguar Report

How Jakobi Meyers' Past Stops Led him to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' new wide receiver is set to play a key role over the final weeks of the season.

John Shipley

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest stop in the career of veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but it was his previous two stops that were directly and indirectly intertwined with his new Jaguars future.

Meyers, who will turn 29 on the day of his Jaguars debut this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, has spent the last seven years as one of the NFL's most consistent receivers. Now, he will be tasked with helping an up-and-down Jaguars receiver room get on track for a playoff run.

Meyers' Journey

Signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Meyers built himself into a core piece of the post-Tom Brady Patriots. Meyers spent four years with the Patriots, catching 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.

It was in New England where Meyers caught the attention of Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Campanile, who also coached against Meyers in the ACC during Meyers' time at North Carolina State, was a linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins for three of Meyers' four seasons in New England.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“So, it's funny, I was talking to him yesterday. When I was at Miami, we played him like twice a year when he was in New England. I'm like, ‘This guy is a total pain in the a**.’" Campanile said on Thursday with a smile.

"He just catches everything, and he blocks everybody. Like, he would go in there and you’ve got guys, like in 11-personnel, the Z receiver’s usually getting in there and MDMing [blocking] the safety and he'd go in there like a damn fullback. So, I always had a lot of respect for him as a player and coached against him in college too, actually."

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) rushes during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meyers' time with the Patriots showed he was more than just an undrafted darling, and Campanile got a front-row seat for six games of it.

"But he's really—when you look at receivers, you value guys like that so much. They go make contested catches and he's tough," Campanile said.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walk off the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I always felt like he was a hard guy to defend when we were in Miami because there could be two guys at the point of attack and he really attacked the football and going up in the air for the ball a lot of times. I remember he made a couple sick catches against us that I'm definitely over by now [laughs]. But yeah, I'm happy to have him here, man. He is an awesome dude, too.”

It was also in New England where Meyers became a top target for Mac Jones when the Patriots drafted Jones in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyers' two best seasons in New England came with Jones at the helm, and Trevor Lawrence's former backup has already let Lawrence know about what he can do.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) practices before the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"[49ers QB] Mac Jones actually texted me when we got him, I guess it was yesterday. He texted me and said, ‘You’re going to love him. One of my favorite guys I’ve played with.’ So, he said great things about him, and I talked to Jakobi about that today; they played together for I think three years in New England," Lawrence said.

"So just hearing Mac say that, and I’ve heard a lot of really positive things about him as a person, and I’ve watched him play a good bit, and I’ve always really liked his game and the way he plays, and he’s a great player."

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Then there was Meyers' stop in Las Vegas, where he has been since the 2023 season began. Meyers caught 12 touchdowns and recorded his first 1,000-yard season with the Raiders, with the two best seasons of his career spent with current Jaguars wide receivers coach Edgard Bennett.

"That is extremely helpful. Just knowing the person first and foremost, a little bit more from E.B. [Edgar Bennett]. And just the professional, knowing what you're getting from the preparation standpoint, the practice habits and then obviously the player," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images


